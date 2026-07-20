Podcast - SPOTLIGHT #88: Neuer Deutschland Chef Bei Mayer Brown: Martin Heuber Im Spotlight

Dr. Martin Heuber has taken the helm as Managing Partner of Mayer Brown in Germany, succeeding Guido Zeppenfeld in this leadership role. What strategic priorities is this banking and finance expert setting in the current market climate, and how are debt funds performing under his guidance?

Mayer Brown is an international law firm positioned to represent the world’s major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Article Insights

Martin Heuber, LL.M.’s articles from Mayer Brown are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union Mayer Brown are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

Seit April ist Dr. Martin Heuber Managing Partner von Mayer Brown in Deutschland. Heuber ist seit 2016 bei Mayer Brown und trat im Frühjahr die Nachfolge von Guido Zeppenfeld an der Spitze an. Welche Themen priorisiert der Banking- und Finanzexperte im aktuellen Marktklima und wie präsentieren sich die Debt Fonds? Unter anderem um diese Frage geht es in dieser Episode.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.