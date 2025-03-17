ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Raids And Arrests For Suspected Luxury Car Exports To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It is being reported (here and here) that authorities in Berlin and Bavaria have conducted raids on five premises and arrested three individuals for the suspected export of nearly 200 luxury cars...
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It is being reported (here and here) that authorities in Berlin and Bavaria have conducted raids on five premises and arrested three individuals for the suspected export of nearly 200 luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The value of the cars is reported to be approximately €21 million, and they were exported via third countries such as Belarus, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More