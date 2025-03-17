Raids And Arrests For Suspected Luxury Car Exports To Russia

It is being reported (here and here) that authorities in Berlin and Bavaria have conducted raids on five premises and arrested three individuals for the suspected export of nearly 200 luxury cars to Russia in breach of the EU's sanctions.

The value of the cars is reported to be approximately €21 million, and they were exported via third countries such as Belarus, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

