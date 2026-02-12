Endgame For Europe's Chemical Industry

ARTICLE
The European chemical industry is facing a historic turning point: declining demand, cost disadvantages, and global overcapacity are forcing tough decisions—from plant closures to the restructuring of entire portfolios.
Frank Jenner and Michael Timm
This article was first published on CHEManager in January 2026; to view the original article, please visit CHEManager

In the CHEManager article, A&M Managing Directors Frank Jenner and Michael Timm show why "strategic clarity instead of procrastination" is now the decisive factor for success.

They explain which segments are coming under pressure, where more resilient niches such as flavors, biopolymers, APIs, and water treatment offer stability, and which three strategic options—retreat and consolidation, reconfiguration and integration, and sale or closure—companies must now consistently implement to secure their substance and win the future.

The team at Alvarez & Marsal has translated the original CHEManager article provided below. The translation is for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancies, the original CHEManager publication prevails. All rights to the original content remain with CHEManager, and the translation is used with permission where required.

