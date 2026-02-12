Endgame For Europe's Chemical Industry

This article was first published on CHEManager in January 2026; to view the original article, please visit CHEManager

The European chemical industry is facing a historic turning point: declining demand, cost disadvantages, and global overcapacity are forcing tough decisions—from plant closures to the restructuring of entire portfolios.

In the CHEManager article, A&M Managing Directors Frank Jenner and Michael Timm show why "strategic clarity instead of procrastination" is now the decisive factor for success.

They explain which segments are coming under pressure, where more resilient niches such as flavors, biopolymers, APIs, and water treatment offer stability, and which three strategic options—retreat and consolidation, reconfiguration and integration, and sale or closure—companies must now consistently implement to secure their substance and win the future.

