Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction April 2026 - State Aid

The European Commission is seeking views from Member States on a draft proposal for a State aid Temporary Crisis Framework to support the EU economy in the context of the Middle East crisis.

Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.

Article Insights

Arthur Cox are most popular: within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)

in European Union

EU policy

TEMPORARY CRISES FRAMEWORK

The European Commission is seeking views from Member States on a draft proposal for a State aid Temporary Crisis Framework to support the EU economy in the context of the Middle East crisis. Further information is available here: Commission consults Member States on proposal for a Temporary Crisis Framework.

State aid approvals

BIOMETHANE PRODUCTION

The European Commission approved a €3.7 billion Czech scheme to support the construction of biomethane production stations in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal. The scheme will support new capacity in both newly built biomethane stations and existing biogas stations that are converted into biomethane stations. The scheme will be open to biomethane producers holding a gas production licence in Czechia.

RENEWABLE HYDROGEN

The European Commission has approved a €6 billion Italian scheme to support the production of renewable hydrogen for the transport and industrial sectors. The scheme will contribute to the development of renewable hydrogen production capacity in line with the objectives of the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the Clean Industrial Deal.

HYFORSEEDS IN THE PRODUCTION OF HYDROGEN

The European Commission has approved a €144 million French measure to support HyforSeeds to produce renewable and low-carbon hydrogen for the fertiliser sector. The measure will contribute to achieving the targets of the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the Renewable Energy Directive for the use of hydrogen in industry.

CLEANTECH MANUFACTURING CAPACITY

The European Commission has approved a €500 million Luxembourgish scheme to support strategic investments that add clean technology manufacturing capacity, in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal. This measure will contribute to the transition towards a net-zero economy.

FARMED PEATLANDS

The European Commission has approved a €1.3 billion German scheme to support landowners and land managers of drained peatlands that commit to rewet their land. The scheme aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing carbon storage in peatlands.

State aid investigations

SUPPORT OF NUCLEAR PROGRAMME

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into public support planned by France for the construction and operation of six new nuclear reactors by Électricité de France S.A., with estimated construction costs of €72.8 billion, comprising a subsidised loan, a 40-year two-way contract for difference, and a risk-sharing mechanism. Whilst recognising the project's potential contribution to security of supply and decarbonisation, the Commission has opened the investigation to assess concerns regarding the proportionality of the aid package, the potential consolidation of market power, and compliance with EU electricity market design rules.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.