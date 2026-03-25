Employee Mobility And Permanent Establishment Risk In South Korea

Foreign companies often approach Korea as a market that can be tested with minimal presence through short‑term business visitors, technical specialists, or regional managers rotating in and out.

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Foreign companies often approach Korea as a market that can be tested with minimal presence through short‑term business visitors, technical specialists, or regional managers rotating in and out. From a Korean tax perspective, however, employee mobility can quietly transform a “no‑presence” strategy into a taxable permanent establishment (PE).

Under Korean domestic tax law, the concept comparable to a PE is referred to as a “domestic place of business”. Article 94 of the Korean Corporate Income Tax Law provides that a foreign corporation is deemed to have a domestic place of business when it conducts all or part of its business through a fixed place in the Republic of Korea. The scope of such presence is further elaborated in Article 132 of the Enforcement Decree of the Corporate Income Tax Law.

Most Korean tax treaties also adopt the PE definition contained in Article 5 of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Model Tax Convention. Following the developments under OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Action 7 and the Multilateral Instrument (MLI), tax authorities increasingly focus on the substance of activities performed in Korea rather than internal job titles or formal descriptions.

Common PE triggers in Korea:

1) Authority to conclude or materially negotiate contracts

Even where contracts are formally executed outside Korea, individuals located in Korea who habitually negotiate key commercial terms or play the principal role leading to the conclusion of contracts may create a dependent agent PE. Under the OECD BEPS Action 7 framework and MLI Article 12, an agent acting “exclusively or almost exclusively” for a foreign enterprise (or its related parties) may not qualify as an independent agent.

2) Long‑term technical or operational personnel

Engineers, product specialists, or R&D personnel stationed in Korea for extended periods, particularly when embedded with customers or affiliates, may be viewed as performing core business functions. PE exposure may arise depending on the cumulative duration, continuity, and commercial significance of these activities.

3) Management or decision‑making presence

Repeated visits or sustained stays by executives responsible for sales strategy, pricing, or operational oversight may indicate that substantive management functions are exercised in Korea.

4) De facto fixed place of business

Regular and continuous use of client offices, affiliated premises, or shared workspaces may satisfy the “fixed place of business” test even where no formal lease or registered office exists.

Why PE matters

Once a PE is identified, the consequences can be significant, including:

Korean corporate income tax on profits attributable to the PE;

Retroactive tax assessments covering multiple fiscal years;

Exposure to withholding tax and transfer pricing adjustments;

Increased audit risk for both the foreign enterprise and its Korean counterpart; and

Compliance obligations relating to representative offices and potential penalties under Korean corporate tax rules.

In practice, PE issues often emerge after immigration or labour reviews, when authorities connect personnel mobility patterns with underlying business activities.

PE risk checklist for foreign companies

Before deploying personnel to Korea, companies should consider:

Do individuals in Korea negotiate prices, terms, or contracts with customers or partners?

Do they regularly act in ways that effectively bind the foreign enterprise?

Are personnel performing revenue‑generating or operational functions rather than preparatory or auxiliary activities?

Is there a repeated or cumulative physical presence in Korea, even through rotating short‑term visits?

Do employees consistently use the same location, such as a client site, affiliate office, or shared workspace?

Is the immigration status of employees consistent with the activities actually performed?

Are authority levels, responsibilities, and activities clearly documented and monitored?

Key takeaway

In Korea, international employee mobility is no longer merely an HR or immigration issue; it is also a corporate tax risk. Foreign companies entering the Korean market should ensure that personnel deployment, authority structures, and documentation practices are carefully managed to prevent unintended PE exposure.

Key Legal References

Corporate Income Tax Law (Korea), Article 94 – Domestic Place of Business of a Foreign Corporation

Enforcement Decree of the Corporate Income Tax Law, Article 132 – Scope of Domestic Place of Business

OECD Model Tax Convention, Article 5 – Permanent Establishment

OECD BEPS Action 7 – Preventing the Artificial Avoidance of Permanent Establishment Status

Multilateral Instrument (MLI), Article 12 – Artificial Avoidance of Permanent Establishment Status Through Commissionaire Arrangements

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.