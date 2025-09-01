Laos Introduces Online Arrival Registration System

On August 15, 2025, Laos' Immigration Police Department introduced a pilot online arrival registration system for foreign passport holders entering the country. Under the new system, visitors to Laos will be able to register their arrival online up to three days in advance and will be exempt from filling out paper forms at the border.

Starting September 1, 2025, online registrations will be accepted at four major international border checkpoints: Wattay International Airport in Vientiane, Luang Prabang International Airport, Pakse International Airport in Champasak Province, and the First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge linking Vientiane and Nong Khai Province in Thailand.

Foreign passport holders arriving in Laos from this date onward will be able to complete the online registration via the official website of the Department of Immigration: http://www.immigration.gov.la/. Upon successful registration, travelers will receive a QR code valid for three days, which must be presented to border authorities upon arrival to verify the registration.

During the pilot phase, which is expected to run until early 2026, travelers who have not registered online will still have the option to complete a paper form at the checkpoint. After the pilot phase, the online registration system will become mandatory nationwide, and paper forms will no longer be accepted.

This initiative marks a significant step toward modernizing Laos' immigration procedures. Transitioning from traditional paper-based entry forms to a streamlined digital system will greatly enhance efficiency at border checkpoints. The submission of traveler information ahead of arrival is expected to drastically reduce processing times and alleviate congestion at arrival counters, especially during peak travel periods.

