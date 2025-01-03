Malta 2025 Residency Program Updates (Video)

Ready to make your move to Europe without breaking the bank? In this article we will explore the updates to Malta's Residency by Investment Program for 2025 and see how you can achieve permanent residency at a cost significantly lower than other European options.

As of January 1, 2025, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme will be introducing several updates, including adjustments to investment thresholds and fee structures. Despite these increases, the program remains one of the most affordable and attractive options for obtaining residency in Europe. Here's an in-depth look at why, even with these changes, Malta continues to offer a compelling and cost-effective opportunity for investors and their families especially due to its unique rent option not commonly available in other programs.



Main Upcoming Changes

Let's take a look at the main changes to the program.

Yes, the costs have risen—but it's crucial to understand these changes within a broader context. When compared to similar programs in countries like Portugal, Spain, or Italy, Malta's updated investment requirements and fees still position it as a highly competitive and appealing option.

1) The minimum property investment requirement has increased to €375,000 for properties in Malta or Gozo, rising from the previous thresholds of €350,000 in Malta and €300,000 in Gozo or South Malta.

For those opting for the Property Rental Option, the minimum annual rent for qualifying properties has been updated to €14,000 in Malta or Gozo, an increase from the former rates of €10,000 per year in Gozo or South Malta and €12,000 per year in the rest of Malta.

2) The initial administration fee for the main applicant has been set at €50,000 from current €40,000. €15,000 of this needs to be paid within 1 month from submission of application; with the remaining €35,000 payable within 2 months from the issuance of a Letter of Approval in Principle.

Each dependent, including spouses, children, parents, and grandparents, must pay a €10,000 fee. This is divided into a €5,000 non-refundable administration fee due within two months of receiving preliminary approval if they join at the application stage. The other €5,000 must be paid within eight months of the same approval

3) The main applicant is required to make a contribution of €30,000 for purchasing property, or €60,000 if choosing the rental option. This payment, which reflects a €2,000 increase, must be settled within eight months following the issuance of preliminary approval.



Changes to the Eligibility Criteria

In addition, some changes to the basic eligibility criteria will also take place.

1) The main applicant still must demonstrate possession of assets totaling at least €500,000, with €150,000 of this amount in financial assets. Alternatively, an asset threshold of €650,000 with €75,000 in financial assets is also acceptable.

2) An adult child of the Main Applicant or of their spouse is now eligible as a dependant if at the time of application is over 18 years of age, but not yet attained 29 years of age, not married and principally dependent on the Main Applicant.

So, with all these changes, is Malta's program still a worthwhile choice for those aiming to invest and secure European residency?

Despite recent cost increases, Malta's Residency by Investment Program continues to offer unique benefits that affirm its status as a premier option.

The program's inclusive nature allows not only for the inclusion of spouses and minor children but also for dependent adult children up to the age of 29, as well as dependent parents and grandparents, all under a single application.

Living in Malta offers more than mere travel convenience; it represents a deliberate lifestyle choice. Residents benefit from a high standard of living, rich cultural experiences, and a stable political environment, all set in the scenic heart of the Mediterranean.

Furthermore, the property investment requirement, whether in purchasing or renting, is structured to not only serve as a gateway to residency but as a potentially lucrative investment in its own right. Real estate in Malta has historically appreciated, offering a good return on investment when it's time to sell or rent out. Additionally, the requirement to hold investments for only five years adds flexibility for investors looking to realize gains or change their investment strategies.

In conclusion, when considering Malta's updated Residency by Investment Program, it's essential to weigh the increased costs against the comprehensive benefits and the comparative affordability of the program. Malta continues to offer an accessible path to European residency and a cost-effective solution within the Mediterranean region's high-value lifestyle and investment landscape.

However, if you're ready to take action, there is still time to avoid the upcoming fee increases. Applicants who submit their applications before January 1, 2025, will be subject to the existing regulations and fees in place at the time of their application. This allows potential applicants to lock in the current terms and avoid the upcoming cost increases.

