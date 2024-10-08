From Student To Professional: Your Guide To Studying, Working And Living In The Netherlands

Those considering studying in the Netherlands—or perhaps already an international student seeking clarity on rights and available work opportunities—are encouraged to understand the significant developments surrounding proposed changes to the Dutch higher education system.

This blog provides key insights into options and considerations for students in the Netherlands—whether it be for young adults weighing an opportunity to study in the country, current students or recent graduates hoping to settle and begin a career.

Proposed amendments to the Dutch higher education system

In 2023, the Dutch government proposed several significant changes to its so-called "internationalisation policy." These proposals included a reduction in the number of English-only courses and the introduction of Dutch tracks in previously English-only study programmes, thereby increasing opportunities for students to study in Dutch. Additionally, a separate selection and application process for English language programmes is being considered, which would limit the overall number of students admitted to these programmes.

However, it is important to note that everything currently remains in the proposal stage, and none of the above measures have been finalised. In May 2024, initial policy outlines were presented and shared with the Dutch Second Chamber. In September 2024, more detailed policy proposals were announced, which are currently being debated. The Dutch legislative process can take time, so there are no final agreements yet. Any updates are likely to take effect beginning in September 2025.

That said, the Dutch economy, renowned for its innovation and technology industries, has historically heavily relied on a pool of highly skilled knowledge workers. Recent graduates will turn into highly specialized personnel, and these professionals drive the country's growth by fostering creativity, productivity and competitiveness on a global scale.

As the demand for specialised skills continues, retaining recent graduates within the Netherlands is more critical than ever. More and more universities and employer organisations are setting up soft-landing initiatives to support students and recent graduates at these critical times in their careers.

Working as a student permit holder

Regular Paid Employment

Student life is expensive for domestic students and international students alike. It is not surprising that a key concern for international students is being able to hold a paid job in addition to their studies. Non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss students wishing to enter into a student employment agreement for paid employment can do so, provided that a work permit is applied for by the employer. Once the work permit is acquired, students may work up to a maximum of 16 hours per week during the year, or full time in June, July and August.

Self-Employed Work

The rise of the student/entrepreneur status has been noted for almost a decade throughout Europe. The Netherlands has also taken the necessary steps to ensure it can meet the needs of the student population.

Work on a self-employed basis is allowed, as long the requirements for one's study residence permit continue to be met (i.e., enrollment in a full-time course in the Netherlands). Interestingly, there is no limit to the number of hours that someone is allowed to work as a self-employed individual. An additional work permit is not required.

Internships

International students with a valid Dutch student residence permit do not need a work permit to complete an internship if the internship is part of their study programme. It is, however, a legal requirement to sign a tripartite work placement agreement. This means that the student, employer and educational institution are required to sign an agreement together detailing the nature and duration of the internship. Do note that if the university does not want to sign this tripartite agreement, the student and the employer will have to apply for a work permit.

Volunteering

In the past, a work permit would also be required if international students in the Netherlands wanted to do volunteer work. However, the rules have since been relaxed, and international students may do volunteer work so long as they sign a so-called Volunteer Declaration (Vrijwilligersverklaring).

Opportunities post-graduation

Recent graduates may be eligible for the Orientation Year permit (also known as "Zoekjaar" or Search Year" permit). This is a residence permit designed to attract and retain recent graduates who have completed their higher education in the Netherlands.

The primary purpose of the Orientation Year permit is to allow recent graduates to stay in the Netherlands for up to one year after graduation. During this time, one can search for a job, start working once they have found an employer, start their own business or complete an internship without requiring a separate work permit.

The permit is available to individuals who have:

Completed a Bachelor's, Master's or PhD degree from a Dutch university within the prior three years;

Graduated from a top 200 university (as per certain global rankings) outside of the Netherlands within the past three years; or

Conducted scientific research or completed a postgraduate programme in the Netherlands.

Those who meet the above criteria should consider applying for an Orientation Year permit. This permit provides the advantage of working without the restrictions typically imposed on non-EU/EEA nationals. Consequently, individuals with this permit enjoy unrestricted access to the labour market, eliminating the need for employers to obtain a separate work permit.

In addition to labour market access, the Orientation Year permit offers significant flexibility: it can be applied for within three years of graduation, even if one has relocated abroad immediately after completing their studies.

Once employment has been secured, and provided that both the job and the employer meet specific criteria, the Orientation Year permit facilitates a seamless transition to another type of combined residence and work permit, such as the Highly Skilled Migrant permit.

It is also important to note that holders of the Orientation Year permit benefit from a reduced salary threshold, which applies even when transitioning to another permit type. This reduction incentivises employers to hire individuals under this permit and remains in effect even if the individual changes employers in the future.

The Orientation Year permit is only valid for one year and cannot be extended. However, if one chooses to complete a second study programme, such as a master's degree following a previously earned bachelor's degree, they would be eligible for a second Orientation Year permit.

What occurs if a job is not secured during the validity of the Orientation Year permit? Technically, there is no requirement to work during this period. However, individuals must ensure they can sustain themselves financially, although there is no obligation to demonstrate how this is achieved. If a suitable position is not found within the 12-month validity period, the authorization will expire, necessitating departure from the Netherlands unless another type of residence authorisation has been obtained.

Finally, it is important to note that there are restrictions on the use of public funds, such as unemployment benefits, for holders of an Orientation Year permit.

Opportunities and considerations

The Dutch student permit offers international students many opportunities to work alongside their studies, be it via regular employment, internships or volunteering. Recent graduates who wish to extend their stay in the Netherlands can do so via the Orientation Year permit, which allows for a smooth transition into the Dutch labor market. And finally, recent graduates can also make use of standard employment-based immigration schemes, such as the Highly Skilled Migrant or EU Blue Card combined residence and work permits.

It is recommended that recent graduates make use of the Public Register of Recognized Sponsors available on the Immigration and Naturalization Authorities' website during their job search, especially when they are looking to transfer to a Highly Skilled Migrant permit.

Finally, recent PhD graduates may qualify for the 30% ruling expat scheme – an option worth exploring given the significant tax benefit.

In an increasingly competitive international labour market, countries and employers worldwide have a need and are vying for top talent. To maintain its economic momentum, the Netherlands must create an environment that encourages young professionals to build their careers domestically.

As immigration and labour market shortages continue to be key topics for the new Dutch government, new proposals are likely to follow. However, the Dutch authorities have always understood that growing and retaining talent will help innovation to flourish, ensuring long-term economic stability and maintaining the Dutch reputation as a leading knowledge-based economy.

