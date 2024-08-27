Compulsory Insurance For Visitors Forthcoming

Effective September 1, 2024, all visitors to Zanzibar will be required to pay a USD 44 fee for insurance to enter the island (the fee must be paid online though the website has not yet been published).

Effective September 1, 2024, all visitors to Zanzibar will be required to pay a USD 44 fee for insurance to enter the island (the fee must be paid online though the website has not yet been published). The insurance will cover visits of up to 92 days (information on whether the insurance must be renewed for trips longer than 92 days has not been published) and must be paid irrespective of whether the traveler has other valid travel insurance. The insurance would cover healthcare, loss of baggage, accidents, emergency evacuation, loss of passports and repatriation of remains in case of death.

