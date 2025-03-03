Maltese Courts Dismiss Austrian Gambling Loss Reimbursement Claims

The Maltese Civil Court has issued a significant ruling rejecting the enforcement of Austrian court judgments seeking reimbursement of gambling losses from Malta-licensed operators.

The Maltese Civil Court has issued a significant ruling rejecting the enforcement of Austrian court judgments seeking reimbursement of gambling losses from Malta-licensed operators. The cases, involving TSG Interactive Gaming Europe Ltd and European Lotto and Betting Ltd, were brought by Austrian claimants arguing that their gambling losses should be refunded under Austrian law.

Key Legal Considerations

The Maltese courts dismissed these claims on the basis that enforcing the Austrian judgments in Malta would:

Contravene Malta's public order, as it would require recognition of foreign laws that conflict with Malta's regulatory framework.

Violate EU law, specifically Article 56 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), which guarantees the free movement of services across Member States.

Acknowledge a legal framework (Austrian gambling monopoly) that has been previously scrutinized for restricting fair competition within the EU.

Impact on the Gaming Sector

This ruling reinforces Malta's position as a leading jurisdiction for EU-compliant gaming regulation, providing legal clarity to licensed operators facing foreign legal challenges. The decision also reaffirms the primacy of EU law over national monopolistic gambling laws that restrict competition.

Gaming operators licensed in Malta can take confidence in the fact that the Maltese courts remain committed to upholding jurisdictional integrity and ensuring the enforceability of EU principles in the sector.

Looking Ahead

With ongoing regulatory debates surrounding cross-border gambling disputes, this case could set a precedent for future conflicts between national laws and EU market freedoms. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, legal certainty remains crucial for stakeholders operating within the EU.

