Thailand Advances Draft Act To Promote Online Gaming Industry

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, through the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA), recently held a focus group hearing on the draft Gaming Industry Promotion Act. This legislation seeks to strike a balance by promoting the growth of the online game industry while safeguarding society, with a particular focus on protecting youth from potential negative impacts and enhancing a positive gaming environment.

From the public releases, the draft act is expected to address several key aspects, including:

Registration requirements for key industry players, such as developers and platform providers. It is also worth monitoring whether these requirements will also apply to offshore entities offering services to users in Thailand.

for key industry players, such as developers and platform providers. It is also worth monitoring whether these requirements will also apply to offshore entities offering services to users in Thailand. Governance measures, such as game rating systems and measures to address online gambling and violence in games.

such as game rating systems and measures to address online gambling and violence in games. Incentives, such as the establishment of a fund to support the gaming industry, and tax incentives to promote Thai gaming businesses.

DEPA plans to incorporate feedback from the focus group hearing to refine the Draft Act. The legislation is expected to be submitted to the cabinet for approval by April 2025, with enactment expected by the end of 2025.

As this draft law is still at an early stage, amendments may be introduced during the legislative process. Businesses and stakeholders in the gaming industry are encouraged to monitor the matter closely and assess how the developing legislation may impact their operations.

