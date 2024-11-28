ARTICLE
28 November 2024

Why iGaming? Insights From Our IGaming Consultancy Team At SiGMA Europe (Video)

Malta Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Hear the insightful perspectives of our iGaming team while at SiGMA Europe 2024. In this vox-pop, we ask our team: "Why iGaming?". 🎰 Discover why iGaming lies at the core of our expertise and why we're recognised by the iGaming industry as the leading Corporate Services Provider. 🏆 Acquire insights into our award-winning iGaming Consultancy Services 👉 https://www.csbgroup.com/igaming-serv... Explore our 360° approach to iGaming Consultancy:

  • Remote Gaming Licence Application Support
  • Gaming Tax Advisory
  • Bank Account Opening Support
  • Trusts and Fiduciary
  • Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Key Function Services
  • Regulatory Compliance
  • IT Auditing and Assurance
  • Co-location and Hosting Services
  • E-Commerce and Online Payment Solutions
  • Company Incorporation Services
  • Accounting and Payroll Outsourcing
  • Work Permits
  • HQP Application Support
  • Digital Assets
  • Serviced Office Space
  • Commercial and Residential Real Estate 

