We are pleased to present the updated version of our brochure "The AIFMD and its implementation in Luxembourg". This brochure contains the Luxembourg Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers ("AIFM Law"), the AIFMD and the Level 2 AIFM Regulation, as well as all the other relevant AIFM legislation and guidelines, in one single document.

The October 2024 edition reflects the latest updates to the ESMA Q&A on the AIFM Directive and the CSSF FAQ on the AIFM Law and the AIFM Directive1.

This brochure can be printed and/or used as an electronic version.

By using the electronic version, you will have direct access to the corresponding article in the AIFM Law, the AIFMD (consolidated with the Level 2 AIFM Regulation), together with links to additional Level 2 AIFM measures, ESMA Guidelines and Q&As published by the EU Commission, ESMA and the CSSF.

The AIFMD II changes are not included in this brochure as AIFMD II is not yet applicable. For more visibility information on the AIFMD II changes to AIFMD, see the dedicated brochure "The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (with the forthcoming changes under AIFMD II).

EHP-The-AIMFD-and-its-implementation-in-Luxembourg.pdf

