Seed Capital Holds Successful First Closing Of Fund v At DKK 500 Million

Seed Capital, a leading Danish venture capital firm, on 1 May 2025 announced the first closing of its fifth flagship fund, Seed Capital V, securing DKK 500 million in commitments from institutional and private investors. The closing saw significant re-up commitments from existing investors, underscoring continued investor confidence in the firm's strategy, team and track record. Plesner's Private Investment Funds team acted as legal counsel on all aspects of the fund formation.

Marking a new chapter in the firm's evolution, Seed Capital V represents both continuity and renewal. Building on its proven track record and deep sector expertise, Seed Capital has expanded its investment focus across the broader Nordic region, welcomed a generational leadership transition and reaffirmed its founder-first mindset. Seed Capital V will continue to invest at the seed and early Series A stages, supporting high-potential technology startups on their path to becoming category winners.

As Denmark's largest fintech investor, and with more than 70% of its portfolio companies converting to Series A, Seed Capital remains focused on scalable businesses with early customer traction and teams with extraordinary execution power.

From its base in Copenhagen, Seed Capital is now doubling down on its mission to help the next generation of Nordic founders build global companies.

The fundraising continues.

Plesner's Private Investment Funds, Regulatory Solutions and Tax teams advised Seed Capital on all phases of the fund formation.

