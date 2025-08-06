Warsaw Financial Regulatory Podcast: Episode 2

The Warsaw Financial Regulatory Podcast is the latest initiative of the A&O Shearman regulatory team led by Paweł Mruk-Zawirski. This podcast is your go-to source for practical insights and expert commentary on the evolving landscape of financial regulation in Poland.

Each episode unpacks the latest regulatory changes, government initiatives, and market trends affecting financial institutions, businesses, and consumers. Whether you're a compliance officer, business leader, or simply interested in how financial rules are changing, this series delivers clear explanations, real-world examples, and actionable advice to help you stay ahead in a rapidly shifting environment.

In this episode of the Warsaw Financial Regulatory Podcast, hosts Paweł Mruk-Zawirski and Filip Główka dissect three sweeping legislative packages that are set to redefine the legal and compliance landscape for Poland's financial sector. They guide listeners through:

the draft Act on Consumer Credit, Poland's implementation of the Second Consumer Credit Directive, which introduces stricter advertising rules, enhanced pre-contractual disclosure, explainable creditworthiness testing, and a licensing regime for consumer lenders

the new Polish act implementing the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Regulation (DORA), empowering the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) with enforcement tools and laying the groundwork for EU Green Bonds

the CRD VI transposition package, integrating ESG risks into banking oversight, tightening fit-and-proper rules for executives, regulating reverse solicitation by third-country banks, and recalibrating capital requirements for exposures to CCPs.

From credit algorithms to cloud outsourcing contracts, and from boardroom fitness tests to reverse solicitation rules—this episode offers practical, actionable insights for lenders, banks, fintechs, and in-house counsel navigating the regulatory reset.

