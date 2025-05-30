ARTICLE
30 May 2025

The Warsaw Financial Regulatory Podcast

The Warsaw Financial Regulatory Podcast is the latest initiative...
Poland Finance and Banking
Pawel Mruk-Zawirski and Mateusz Oldak
The Warsaw Financial Regulatory Podcast is the latest initiative of the A&O Shearman regulatory team led by Paweł Mruk-Zawirski. This podcast is your go-to source for practical insights and expert commentary on the evolving landscape of financial regulation in Poland.

Each episode unpacks the latest regulatory changes, government initiatives, and market trends affecting financial institutions, businesses, and consumers. Whether you're a compliance officer, business leader, or simply interested in how financial rules are changing, this series delivers clear explanations, real-world examples, and actionable advice to help you stay ahead in a rapidly shifting environment.

In the very first episode of the Warsaw Financial Regulatory Podcast, hosts Paweł Mruk-Zawirski and Mateusz Ołdak explore Poland's ambitious 2025 deregulation initiative, with a special focus on the financial sector. They break down the government's strategy to simplify laws, cut bureaucracy, and better align Polish regulations with EU standards, all while keeping investor and consumer protection front and center.

The hosts discuss the practical impacts for businesses, such as:

  1. Reduced reporting requirements.
  2. Increased digitalization of regulatory processes.
  3. The government's new "one out, one in" rule for regulations.

A key highlight of the episode is their discussion on the recent position taken by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (FSA) on the creation, labeling, and distribution of "fractional securities" investment products. Listeners will gain clear, practical insights into how these reforms—and the latest regulatory guidance on innovative investment products—are shaping the future of Poland's financial market.

Pawel Mruk-Zawirski
Mateusz Oldak
