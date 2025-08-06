An Emerging Hub For Securitisation Vehicles

Malta has quickly become a preferred jurisdiction for securitisation transactions, thanks to its robust legal framework, flexible structures, and attractive tax regime. The country's Securitisation Act provides a solid foundation that safeguards investors through asset isolation and creditor prioritisation, ensuring that securitised assets remain protected from the originator's insolvency risks.

Securitisation cell companies (SCCs) in Malta

One of Malta's standout features is the availability of Securitisation Cell Companies (SCCs). These are innovative structures that allow multiple securitisation transactions to operate under one company with legally segregated cells. This approach reduces costs and operational complexities for sponsors running multiple deals.

Tax efficiency and cross-border advantages

Tax efficiency is another key advantage. Malta offers near-total tax neutrality for securitisation vehicles, allowing full deduction of transaction costs and no withholding tax on payments to non-resident investors. Additionally, Malta's extensive network of double taxation treaties enhances cross-border investment potential.

Fast and straightforward setup

Setting up a securitisation vehicle in Malta is straightforward and timely. Incorporation can be completed in as little as 3-5 business days. Dedicated account and IBAN setup are usually available through our sister company, Moneybase, normally within 48 hours after successful onboarding. Regulatory notification for private vehicles is immediate, allowing operations to commence without delay.

Comprehensive services by CC Fund Services (Malta) Ltd

At CC Fund Services (Malta) Ltd, we offer comprehensive services including incorporation via trusted partners, regulatory compliance, corporate administration, investor reporting, and transaction monitoring to ensure your securitisation vehicle operates efficiently and in full compliance.

Choosing Malta for your securitisation strategy

Whether you're securitising loans, intellectual property, or future receivables, Malta's legal certainty, tax benefits, and operational ease make it an excellent choice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.