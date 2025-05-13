May 2025 – We are pleased to release our Franchising Law Handbook—a comprehensive guide developed by Kinstellar's team...

May 2025 – We are pleased to release our Franchising Law Handbook—a comprehensive guide developed by Kinstellar's team of IP and competition law experts across our jurisdictions. The initiative was led by Partner Natalia Kirichenko to support businesses navigating the increasingly complex and fast-evolving legislation in this field.

According to the US Department of Commerce, franchising contributes around USD 2.3 trillion to the global economy annually, making it a powerful model for business expansion across various sectors.

This Handbook brings together the expertise of our lawyers across multiple jurisdictions, offering practical insights into key legal frameworks and regulatory requirements. It is designed to serve as a hands-on tool—whether you are launching a franchise, expanding internationally, or managing cross-border compliance challenges. The guide reflects our direct experience advising clients on structuring and negotiating franchise agreements, protecting intellectual property, managing disputes, and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Click here or on the image below to read: Kinstellar Franchising Laws Handbook 2025

