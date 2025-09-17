Trademark Renewal Documents: What Do You Need To Prepare?

Discover the different trademark renewal documents you will need for a trademark renewal, how to prepare your trademark documents, and why requirements differ between IP offices.

If your trademark renewal is approaching, you may be wondering what is involved in the trademark renewal process and what documents are required for its completion. Although the specific documentary requirements for trademark renewals vary by territory, some general guidance can be provided regarding the nature of the necessary documents.

4 Key Categories of Trademark Renewal Documents

#1 Trademark Renewal Application

The key document required for a trademark renewal is the renewal application itself. While this document will differ in its specifics according to the territory in question, the form itself is invariably straightforward to complete; however, you may need to have other documents and information to hand to fill it out.

These include the trademark number (the identifying number for the trademark with which you will have been provided during the initial registration), the details of the Nice classes (specifying the goods and services against which your mark is registered), and the classes in which you want to renew the mark. Often, you will also be asked to input the renewal date.

To ensure this information is completed correctly, you will need to refer to (or supply) prior trademark documents, such as your original registration documents. These other documents are required, as any mistakes made completing the renewal document will mean either the renewal is not filed or is filed incorrectly, and your trademark protection could suffer as a result.

Given that each territory has its own version of this form, you will need to complete the renewal documents for each territory in which you intend to renew your mark. An exception to this is for international trademarks (IRs), where the renewal form should simply ask for you to outline in which of their member territories you wish to renew your mark.

#2 Proof of Trademark Use

In some territories, such as the United States, you may need to provide documentation to show that your mark is still in use. This is the same as the documentation you will have provided for the first trademark application. It is best to review these documents to ensure the information is still the same, such as the details of the trademark owner or the goods and services class.

#3 Trademark Renewal Fees and Fee Documents

Regardless of the territory or territories in which your renewal will take place, filing a renewal will also require payment of a fee. The official fees for renewals vary depending on the territories and (the number of) classes in which the mark is registered.

In some territories, such as the UK, when paying fees to the national IP office, a supporting fee document must be filed. These fee documents will ask you to outline the forms you are submitting and the associated fees you are paying for them.

Again, these documents are ostensibly straightforward but must be completed accurately, fully, and on time.

#4 Powers of Attorney

If seeking the assistance of an IP expert in the management of your trademark renewal(s), you may also require a power of attorney document. This document provides an external professional with permission to act on your behalf for trademark renewals.

Such documents are also easy to complete and generally only require that you sign to agree to the transfer of responsibility for managing the task in question; in this case, the renewal. If you use an external IP expert to manage your trademark renewal(s), they should provide a power of attorney document tailored to your needs.

It's also worth noting that, as your trademark renewal approaches, you may be contacted by companies offering renewal services. If you are approached by a company offering to assist with your trademark renewal, be wary of scams. Many such companies purport to be from legitimate companies but offer renewals at highly inflated fees and/or lack the necessary legal knowledge to file renewal fees accurately.

How to Prepare Your Trademark Renewal Documents

Although the documents for renewing a trademark are relatively simple and easy to access, there are countless opportunities for mistakes; for example, incorrectly denoting the classes in which you want your mark renewed or forgetting to renew your mark in select territories. If a renewal is incorrectly filed, it could lead to delays and further costs to your business, and if the renewal deadline lapses, your trademark registration may even be cancelled.

