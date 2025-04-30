New EU Road Safety Regulation Package

For better road safety and air quality across the EU, the European Commission is proposing a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's road safety and vehicle registration rules.

The proposed regulation package takes into account the growing number of electric vehicles and electronic safety systems, which will have to be tested on a regular basis. It also means addressing fraud, both with respect to pollutant emissions and with odometer tampering. It will also create digital vehicle registration, to be shared on a common platform among Member States authorities.



The Commission indicates that the Proposal (if implemented) will contribute to a healthier environment due to a significant reduction in harmful air pollutant emissions (fine particles and nitrogen oxides) thanks to better detection of defective and tampered vehicles.

The Proposal will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council under the ordinary legislative procedure. When adopted, it will likely create new opportunities for vehicle repair businesses and additional scrutiny on carmakers, in particular with respect to embedded electronic systems.

The proposed changes reflect the EU's commitment to safe and sustainable mobility while ensuring the free movement of people and goods. Between 2026 and 2050, it is estimated that these proposals will save around 7,000 lives and prevent around 65,000 serious injuries. For this purpose, the Commission is proposing to revise three directives: on periodic technical inspection (PTI) of vehicles, vehicle registration documents, and the roadside inspection (RSI) of commercial vehicles. ec.europa.eu/...

