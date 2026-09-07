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7 September 2026

Update To French Insurance Code Regarding Time Limits For Claims Handling In “damage Insurance”

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Holman Fenwick Willan

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HFW's origins trace back to the early 19th century with the Holman family's maritime ventures in Topsham, England. They established key marine insurance and protection associations from 1832 to 1870. In 1883, Frank Holman began practicing law in London, founding what would become HFW.

The firm evolved through several partnerships and relocations, adopting the name Holman Fenwick & Willan in 1916. HFW expanded to meet clients' needs, diversifying into aerospace, commodities, construction, energy, insurance, and shipping. Today, it operates 21 offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, making it a leading global law firm.

HFW was among the first UK firms to internationalize, opening offices in Paris (1977) and Hong Kong (1978). Subsequent expansions included Singapore, Piraeus, Shanghai, Dubai, Melbourne, Brussels, Sydney, Geneva, Perth, Houston, Abu Dhabi, Monaco, the BVI, and Shenzhen. HFW also collaborates with Brazil’s top insurance and aviation law firm, CAR.

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France has enacted new legislation imposing strict time limits on insurers for handling property and casualty insurance claims, requiring offers or reasoned refusals within two to six months depending on expert involvement. The law mandates payment within 21 days of acceptance and grants the French Prudential Authority oversight powers, though implementation details await a forthcoming decree.
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Iris Vögeding
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On 26 May 2026, the Act “on the simplification of economic life” (Act n°2026-403) was passed in the French Parliament. Its aim was to simplify relationships between economic actors, namely between small companies and banks or insurers.

The Act inserted a new article L. 121-18 in the Insurance Code that applies to “damage insurance”, in particular, property and casualty insurance.

It imposes strict time limits on the insurer for the handling of claims.

First, if the insurer appoints an expert to determine the cause and value of the loss suffered by the insured, the insurer must offer an indemnity or reject the claim with a letter explaining the grounds of the refusal within six months from the date of the notification of loss.

If the cause or value of the loss have not been determined within six months, the insurer must issue either a provisional offer to the insured or explain the reasons for its refusal to make a provisional offer.

The expert appointed by the insurer must send its report to both the insured and the insurer.

Second, if the insurer does not appoint an expert, the time limit to make an offer or send a reasoned refusal is shortened to two months.

Further, the insurer has one month, starting from the acceptance by the insured of the provisional or final offer, to commission the repairs, or 21 days to pay the indemnity.

If the insurer fails to make the payment within 21 days, the sum will generate interest at the legal rate.

The time limits do not apply in the case of an act of God or “force majeure.”

These rules will apply to new contracts or tacitly renewed contracts once the decree that will detail the scope of the new provisions is published, including specifying the situations where the deadlines do not apply, as well as which insurance contracts are to be excluded from these provisions.

The French Prudential Authority (ACPR) has authority to control compliance with these time limits.

Furthermore, as of 28 May 2026, all termination letters issued by insurers must state the grounds for the termination.

Comment

These new provisions are clearly aimed at accelerating the handling of claims by insurance companies. However, complying with the deadlines, especially if experts need to be involved, will likely be a challenge.

Barthelemy Taÿ-Pamart, juriste, also assisted in the preparation of this briefing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Iris Vögeding
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