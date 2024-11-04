EU Commission Publishes New Guidelines On Scope Of Catch‑All Controls And Due Diligence Requirements For Exporters Of Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items

Key Takeaways:

EU catch-all controls on Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items are complex and far-reaching, therefore requiring EU exporters to conduct careful review and assessment prior to any exports of such items.

Prior to each transaction involving Non-Listed Cyber Surveillance Items, EU exporters should classify the item, review the potential for misuse of the item for purposes of internal repression and/or serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, assess stakeholders involved in the transaction and prevent and mitigate potential future adverse impacts.

On 16 October 2024, the European Commission ("Commission"), published guidelines (the "Guidelines") for exports to third countries of cyber-surveillance items which are not listed in Annex I of the EU Dual-Use Regulation (Council Regulation 821/2021) but which could be used in connection with internal repression and/or serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law (see Commission Recommendation 2024/2659). Although the Guidelines are not legally binding on European Union ("EU") exporters, they provide valuable clarifications regarding the scope of the controls and the extent of due diligence efforts expected with respect to exports of such items.

I. Background and Context

In 2021, the EU adopted a revised version of the EU Dual-Use Regulation, the framework defining EU common rules for the export of dual-use items (i.e., items that can both have civil and military applications) outside the EU territory. The Dual-Use Regulation primarily defines "list-based" controls, and requires EU exporters to obtain an authorization from the national competent authority ("NCA") of their Member State prior to the export of dual-use items listed in its Annex I (Article 3). Annex I contains several cyber-surveillance items in two different categories, the export of which is subject to prior authorization by the NCA (Annex I, Categories 4 and 5).

EU Dual-Use Catch-All Controls on Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items

The revised EU Dual-Use Regulation introduced new so-called "catch-all" controls on exports of cyber-surveillance items that are not listed in Annex I ("Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items") (Article 5). While such items may have legitimate civilian uses (e.g., law enforcement, network monitoring) they could present potential for misuse in connection with internal repression, and serious human rights as well as international humanitarian law violations. The new controls seek to ensure compliance with the international obligations and commitments of the EU and its Member States with respect regional peace, security, stability and respect for human rights and international humanitarian law.

However, the new controls on Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance items partly place the burden on EU exporters to identify controlled items and assess potential for misuse based on their due diligence findings in each individual transaction. Additionally, a November 2023 Briefing Paper from the European Parliament highlighted the risk of divergent interpretation among the 27 Members States, including with respect to the items subject to these controls and related due diligence expectations.

Obligation to Obtain Prior Authorization by or Notify NCAs prior to Exports of Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items

Recognizing the significant harm Non-Listed Cyber Surveillance Items could have if misused, the Dual-Use Regulation requires EU exporters, prior the export of such items, to:

Obtain prior authorization from their NCA where they have been informed by the NCA of the potential for such misuse (Article 5(1)); or

from their NCA where they have been of the potential for such misuse (Article 5(1)); or Notify their NCA where they have identified potential misuse themselves based on their own due diligence findings (Article 5(2)). The NCA may then decide to make the export concerned subject to prior authorization.

Member States may also adopt or maintain national legislation imposing prior authorizations for exports for which they suspect that certain items may be used for such purposes (Article 5(3)). However, to date, the scope and extent of the diligence efforts and awareness required from EU Exporters have been unclear.

II. Significant Clarifications Regarding Scope of Cyber-Surveillance Catch-All Controls and Related Due Diligence Requirements under New EU Guidelines

The Guidelines are issued consistent with the EU's obligation to provide guidance to EU exporters on how to implement the obligation in Article 5 (Article 26), as part of the "protect pillar" of the EU's Economic Security Strategy, which seeks to protect the EU from commonly identified economic security risks, by better deploying already existing tools, such as export controls. These Guidelines are based on feedback from consultations by the EU's Surveillance Technology Expert Group, as well as feedback from a public consultation held in Q2 2023.

Clarification of Definition of "Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items"

Under the Dual-Use Regulation, cyber-surveillance items are generally defined as "dual-use items specially designed to enable the covert surveillance of natural persons by monitoring, extracting, collecting or analyzing data from information and telecommunication systems." (Article 2(20).) Given the rapid evolution of such technologies, the definition is broad by design, but has in practice made it difficult for EU exporters to assess with certainty which items fall within the scope of these controls. The new Guidelines' clarifications regarding several key terms therefore provide valuable guidance for EU exporters that seek to determine whether their items are subject to the controls:

The Guidelines also provide examples of products and technology with potential for surveillance that warrant particular vigilance from EU exporters. Those include facial and emotion recognition technology, location tracking devices and video-surveillance systems. Conversely, and consistent with Recital 8 of the Dual-Use Regulation, items used for purely commercial applications (e.g., billing, marketing, quality services, user satisfaction or network security) are generally considered not subject to controls under Article 5.

Clarification of Scope of Obligation to Notify NCA of Potential Misuse of Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items

EU exporters are required to notify their respective NCAs when they are "aware" that the Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items may be "intended for" "internal repression" or "serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law". These terms are not defined in the Dual-Use Regulation, and the new Guidelines fill this gap by providing the following definitions:

The Guidelines generally provide that the references to, "internal repression" or the commission of "serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law", should be construed consistent with the definition of those terms in the EU Council Common Position 944/2008, its User Guide and the Guidelines of the International Committee of the Red Cross ("ICRC").

Under the EU Common Position, internal repression notably covers "torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment, summary or arbitrary executions, disappearances, arbitrary detentions and other major violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms as set out in relevant international human rights instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights." The User Guide provides guidance on the assessment criteria which may include the end-user and destination country's current and past record with regard to respect for human rights .

. Under the User Guide, human rights violations are considered " serious " when the nature and the consequence of the violation are determinative , which may include systematic and widespread violations.

are considered " " when the and the of the violation are , which may include systematic and widespread violations. Under the ICRC Guidelines, violations of international humanitarian law are considered "serious" if they endanger protected persons (including civilians, prisoners of war, the wounded and sick) or objects (including civilian objects or infrastructure) or if they breach important universal values.

On the other hand, the Guidelines do not provide any details regarding the notification procedure to the NCAs in case of awareness of potential misuse of Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items. In particular, it remains unclear what information should be provided to the NCA, and if so the deadline for providing such information.

New Step-by-Step Approach for Conducting Due Diligence in Connection with Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items

To comply with their notification requirement, EU exporters must carry out due diligence on individual transactions (i.e., transaction screening) that may involve Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items. The Dual-Use Regulation does not describe the extent and content of the due diligence measures required in connection with exports of Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items, and the Guidelines contain a practical four-step approach to the due diligence to be undertaken by EU exporters summarized in the table below.

Importantly, EU exporters can also rely on existing guidance included in the Commission's recommendations on dual-use internal compliance programs ("ICPs") when conducting the assessment of potential risks of misuse of Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items. Indeed, the Commission has in the past published two comprehensive sets of recommendations: (i) the 2019 general ICPs for dual-use trade controls and (ii) the 2021 ICPs on controls of research involving dual-use items, under the Dual-Use Regulation. Both sets of recommendations provide additional guidelines regarding "transaction screening process and procedures" that might help exporters of Non-Listed Cyber-Surveillance Items.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.