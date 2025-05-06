ARTICLE
6 May 2025

French Insider Episode 39: Crossing The Atlantic: Resources And Tips For Entrepreneurial Success With Anne-Emmanuelle De Boysson And Polina Bogdanovitch (Podcast)

In this episode of French Insider, Anne-Emmanuelle de Boysson, Executive Director of the French-American Chamber of Commerce California and Polina Bogdanovitch, Managing Director of the French-American Chamber of Commerce New York, join host Melissa Hughes to discuss the trends, challenges, and opportunities for French companies looking to expand into the U.S. market.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

  • What are the objectives and recent developments pertaining to both East and West Coast French-American Chambers of Commerce (FACC)?
  • How do industry focuses differ between the East and West Coasts?
  • What considerations and growing opportunities should French companies looking to expand into the U.S. focus their attention on?
  • What practical tips or advice can help French companies successfully market themselves and thrive after entering the U.S. market?
  • Given the diversity of the United States, how crucial are tailored, region-specific business strategies?
  • Which U.S. visas are most relevant for French businesses seeking to expand, and how do they differ?
  • What challenges do local employment laws and immigration requirements pose, and how can businesses mitigate these obstacles?
  • What advantages do local networks and regional resources offer when establishing connections in the U.S. market?
  • What networking events are available through and provided by the FACC?

