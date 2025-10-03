ARTICLE
3 October 2025

Comment: The French Competition Authority May Investigate Practices That Have Already Been Investigated By The Sector Regulator Without Presenting The Judge With A Comprehensive Overview Of The Previous Investigation

MB
Mayer Brown

Contributor

Mayer Brown logo
Mayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world’s leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry.
Explore Firm Details
On June 17, 2025, the French Supreme Court handed down a ruling that clarified the French Competition Authority's power to conduct investigations and initiate search-and-seizure operations in regulated sectors.
France Antitrust/Competition Law
Nathalie Jalabert Doury
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On June 17, 2025, the French Supreme Court handed down a ruling that clarified the French Competition Authority's power to conduct investigations and initiate search-and-seizure operations in regulated sectors. The Competition Authority is empowered to investigate practices that have already been reviewed by the relevant sector regulator without being required to disclose all evidence gathered during the first inspections.

Partner Nathalie Jalabert-Doury discusses this decision, which raises questions about the scope of the principle of administrative fairness and the extent of judicial review in competition investigations.

Read the full article on Lexbase (French content): Commentaire – L'Autorité de la concurrence peut enquêter sur des pratiques déjà investiguées par le régulateur sectoriel

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

Authors
Photo of Nathalie Jalabert Doury
Nathalie Jalabert Doury
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More