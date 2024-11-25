Clean Labeling - Flavour Enhancer Or Not?

In our previous articles we wrote about the concept of clean labelling, which originally meant that manufacturers would bring a cleaner, and therefore healthier

Katona & Partners the law office in pool with Schrömbges + Partner Hamburg render legal services in all fields of business law, focusing on: VAT-law, Corporate law consultancy, Customs law (EU), Labour Law, Competition law, Public procurement law, Trademark law ,Food law (these to be in bullet points)

In our previous articles we wrote about the concept of clean labelling, which originally meant that manufacturers would bring a cleaner, and therefore healthier, product to the market by producing a food with only the necessary and sufficient number of ingredients.

One such substance is a flavour enhancer, since foods that have a suitable, typical taste without a flavour enhancer convey to the average consumer that they a) must obviously be made from higher quality ingredients b) contain a sufficient amount of the ingredient (e.g. meat) that determines the taste of the product.

1) Glutamate and yeast extract

Glutamate used to be a flavour enhancer in many foods, but now it is almost completely abandoned by manufacturers, and has been replaced by yeast extract - which also has a flavour-enhancing effect.

2) Origin of yeast extract

Yeast extract sounds natural, but consumers are still "suspicious" that it is a product of synthetic origin.

Just to reassure you - yeast extract is indeed made from yeast, extracted from baker's or brewer's yeast and is made up of the soluble components of yeast cells. The yeast's own enzymes leach the proteins from the yeast and partially dissolve the cell wall of the yeast cells.

The resulting cell juice is concentrated - the excess water is evaporated - and the yeast extract remains: either as a brown paste or as a yellowish-brown powder.

In fact, yeast extract has been used by the food industry as an ingredient in various foods for over 75 years.

3) What does yeast extract taste like and what does it contain?

While yeast has a more neutral taste, yeast extract has a spicy taste, similar to a stronger broth - which is why it is used in foods like sauces, soups and meat dishes.

The so-called glutamic acid contained in the yeast extract also occurs naturally in protein-rich foods, e.g. in relatively high concentrations in Parmesan cheese, tomatoes or fish.

Pure yeast extract contains around 65% protein, as well as amino acids, vitamins and minerals - so it is a food in itself.

Yeast extract is also consumed "neat" as a bread topping in many countries, e.g. in the UK, but also in Australia.

4) Is yeast extract actually the same as glutamate?

Glutamate is the salt of glutamic acid. Glutamate has recently been associated with Chinese restaurants and what is known about it is that it has an appetite stimulating effect.

What is certain is that glutamate is produced artificially and that genetically engineered ingredients may be used to produce it.

Yeast extract is different from isolated flavour enhancer glutamate: it contains about 5-12% glutamic acid, many other amino acids, and is relatively rich in vitamin B and some minerals. Unlike glutamate, the extract is not a food additive on paper (although it can be added to food) and therefore does not have to be labelled as a flavour enhancer by law - although it does perform this function.

5) What are the health effects of yeast extract?

While many people avoid glutamate because of its bad reputation for possible adverse health effects, little is known about the health effects of yeast extract.

Yeast extract contains only a small proportion of glutamate (about 5%). It is therefore relatively unlikely to be harmful to our health. Nevertheless, it is an industrially modified ingredient used to improve taste.

While the use of glutamate is prohibited in organic foods, yeast extract is allowed.

6) Positive effect - reducing salt content

Yeast extract has its own aromatic flavour thanks to its rich blend of protein compounds. This gives a delicious, succulent effect to foods, even those with a low salt content. It has a similar effect to spices, helping to reduce salt levels without losing the flavour of the food. Nutritionists use a similar strategy when they recommend the use of aromatic herbs to reduce salt in the kitchen.

7) No flavour enhancer - misleading the consumer?

Although yeast extract is not classified as an additive by law, it is added to affect the taste. If manufacturers advertise with the claim "no flavour enhancers", you can certainly feel cheated at this point. If you want to avoid this ingredient, watch out for ingredients such as "spice/spice extract", "autolyzed yeast" or "soup".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.