18 September 2025

Bank Of Valletta Strengthens Its Focus On Customer Experience

Finance Malta

Contributor

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.
Bank of Valletta is placing customer feedback at the heart of its transformation journey, using insights from its Voice of the Customer (VOC) program to drive meaningful improvements across the Bank.
VOICE OF THE CUSTOMER PROGRAM DRIVES BANKWIDE IMPROVEMENTS

Bank of Valletta is placing customer feedback at the heart of its transformation journey, using insights from its Voice of the Customer (VOC) program to drive meaningful improvements across the Bank. The first half of 2025 saw a continued upward trend in customer satisfaction and loyalty. This result comes as part of the Bank's ongoing VOC initiative, designed to gather real-time feedback from clients and translate it into tangible service improvements across all customer touchpoints.

Through ongoing transactional and journey-based surveys, BOV is gathering valuable feedback at key moments in the customer journey, from home loans and personal banking to mobile usage and customer interaction at branches and other contact centres. This insight is being used to shape the Bank's strategy and day-to-day service delivery.

Shawn Stanyer, who leads the Customer Experience team at the Bank, commented, "The Voice of the Customer isn't just a reporting tool. It is the foundation of how we design better services. Behind every score is a human experience, and our job is to make that experience smoother, simpler, and more rewarding. We're proud of the improvements so far, but even more excited about what's ahead."

One of the most significant developments has been the utilisation of feedback to address service gaps more effectively. Ian Robert Gourley, who heads the Customer Resolution team, noted that, "We treat feedback as an opportunity. Every concern raised by a customer is a moment to listen, learn, and put things right. It's about closing the loop. It does not stop at saying 'we heard you,' but showing real change."

With digital banking forming a major part of the customer journey, efforts are also underway to enhance the design and usability of BOV's digital platforms. This is where Luke John Agius and his team at User Experience come in. "Our approach is user-first. We're simplifying processes and improving features to make banking intuitive, accessible, and aligned with the evolving needs of our customers. A great user experience isn't just about technology. Ultimately, it is about making life easier."

Bank of Valletta's VOC programme continues to evolve, with newly introduced journey-based surveys targeting key areas such as home and personal loans. The Bank remains committed to using insight-driven action to enhance its products, services, and ultimately customer experiences.

