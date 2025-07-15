Establishing An Approved Fund In The BVI: Key Considerations

Are you considering launching a smaller strategy or friends and family fund?

The British Virgin Islands ("BVI") offers a streamlined and cost-effective solution through its Approved Fund Product. Introduced on 1 June 2015, the Approved Fund Product is designed to minimise compliance costs while providing an effective regulatory framework.

The key considerations of an approved fund are:

Maximum Number of Investors: Limited to 20. If exceeded for over two consecutive months, the fund must convert to a professional or private fund, commence liquidation, or cease to be a mutual fund.

Application Process

The application process for an approved fund includes:

Incorporation/Formation: The fund must be incorporated as a company or formed as a limited partnership.

Continuing Obligations:

Regulatory Filings: Ensure all necessary filings and notifications are made through the authorised representative.

Ensure all necessary filings and notifications are made through the authorised representative. Board of Directors: Maintain a board with at least two directors if structured as a company.

Maintain a board with at least two directors if structured as a company. Valuation Policy: Implement a clear and comprehensive valuation policy appropriate for the fund's size and complexity, with annual valuations and reports to investors.

Implement a clear and comprehensive valuation policy appropriate for the fund's size and complexity, with annual valuations and reports to investors. Financial Statements and Returns: Submit annual (unaudited) financial statements and returns to the FSC.

Submit annual (unaudited) financial statements and returns to the FSC. Notifications: Inform the FSC within 14 days of any change to the information filed in the fund's application and notifying any matter which has or is likely to have a material impact on the approved fund.

The approved fund is an excellent option for those looking to start a fund with minimised compliance costs and flexible regulatory requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.