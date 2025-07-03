ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Newsflash | ESMA Provides Advice On The Review Of The UCITS Eligible Assets Directive

Remi Czauderna,Julia Bruzzese, and Lilla Lazar
ESMA has just published its highly anticipated advice to the European Commission on the review of the UCITS Eligible Assets Directive, marking a significant milestone in shaping the regulatory framework governing where UCITS funds may invest. This comprehensive advice seeks to enhance clarity and uniform application across EU jurisdictions, with a particular focus on investor protection, diversification, and cross-border market harmonisation. ESMA's work on this file aligns with the EU's broader ambition to create a robust Savings and Investment Union, where retail investors can benefit from better access to a wide range of assets under high standards of investor protection. The European Commission is set to take these recommendations into consideration when revisiting the Directive, a move that could further streamline and unify UCITS rules in the near future.

Discover the full version of ESMA's advice by following the link below.

