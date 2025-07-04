Horizon Scanner Finance: July 2025 - Irish Developments

ACCESS TO CASH ACT

As an update from the last horizon scanner, a commencement order has been made in respect of the Finance (Provision of Access to Cash Infrastructure) Act 2025. It came into force on 30 June 2025.

More information: Access to Cash Bill published

FITNESS AND PROBITY REGIME

The Central Bank's consultation on the Fitness and Probity Regime closes on 10 July 2025. The consultation aims to address the recommendations in the Enria Report that called for increased clarity and transparency of supervisory expectations in relation to the application of the Central Bank's Fitness and Probity Standards. It also includes a review of the list of prescribed pre-approval controlled functions (PCFs) and updates the draft Guidance on Fitness and Probity Standards.

