Insight Newsletter - Issue 2 | 2025

Dear Readers,

As we reflect on what FinanceMalta has achieved in 2024 - clearly evidenced by the growth in our Annual Report - it is encouraging to see how far we have come. We boosted our membership from 207 last year to just under 300, increased our social media users to more than 21K, and actively promoted Malta as a dynamic, forward-thinking financial jurisdiction through our presence at 50 events. With an average of 144 monthly listeners of our #Fintalks podcasts and strong engagement across channels, our message is being heard.

But we are not slowing down. This summer, while others may take a break, our team will be working on the strategic plan that will shape our international promotion efforts for 2026. This planning period is crucial - and we would like to invite all our members and relevant industry associations to contribute their ideas. Your insights are vital to ensuring that our promotional strategy reflects the strengths and ambitions of the entire sector.

Strategically, we are aligning closely with the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council (MFSAC) to deliver on its strategy that was launched in 2023. Over one-third of the projects outlined in the strategy were completed by the end of 2024, and we remain deeply committed to driving this momentum forward. A key part of this effort is working closely with the University of Malta, MCAST, and Identità to ensure our sector continues to attract and develop the human capital needed to sustain growth.

Another exciting development is the launch of a study aimed at enhancing the Malta Stock Exchange's appeal to international issuers. This initiative, undertaken in close collaboration with Simmons & Simmons, seeks to build on the Exchange's strong track record with local issuances by exploring opportunities for further international growth and engagement.

As highlighted in this edition, interest in Malta's financial sector continues to grow - from new members joining our ecosystem to international stakeholders like the European Investment Bank expanding their presence locally. Our Members' Spotlight continues to showcase the diversity and depth of talent in our sector, while initiatives such as the newly established Large Taxpayers' Office are reinforcing Malta's readiness for the next phase of growth.

As always, FinanceMalta's commitment is unwavering: we will continue to support innovation, sustainability, education, and strategic alignment to ensure the sector's long-term competitiveness. We look forward to shaping this future with you.

Dr. Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.