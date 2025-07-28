Navigating Malta's Financial Market Abuse Rules

The Prevention of Financial Markets Abuse Rules, issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), provide a comprehensive regulatory framework aimed at safeguarding the integrity of Malta's financial markets. These Rules, grounded in the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and aligned with ESMA guidelines, are essential for ensuring transparency, fairness, and investor confidence.

Who is Affected?

The Rules apply to a broad spectrum of market participants, including:

Issuers of financial instruments listed on the Malta Stock Exchange (including Prospects)

Market operators and trading venues

Investment firms and entities arranging or executing transactions

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and their close associates

Key Compliance Areas

The Rules impose detailed obligations across several areas:

Disclosure and Transparency: Issuers must manage inside information responsibly and ensure timely public disclosure.

Market Sounding: Procedures must be followed when gauging investor interest prior to transactions.

Manager Transactions: PDMRs and their associates must notify the MFSA of personal trades in issuer securities.

Insider Lists : Issuers are required to maintain up-to-date records of individuals with access to inside information.

Issuers are required to maintain up-to-date records of individuals with access to inside information. Commodity and Spot Market Conduct: Specific provisions apply to firms operating in these sectors.

Why It Matters

Non-compliance with these Rules can result in significant reputational and financial consequences. As regulatory expectations evolve, market participants must ensure their internal controls, reporting mechanisms, and governance structures are robust and up to date.

Access the full Rules here: MFSA Prevention of Financial Markets Abuse Rules

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.