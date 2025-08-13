Podcast Series Episode 7: Market Abuse Regulation After The Listing Act

Bernitsas Law is a market leader in the provision of commercial law services in Greece and one of the largest firms in the country. We count industry frontrunners, listed and private companies, supranational, global and national entities and corporations, and small and medium sized enterprises from all the major industry sectors among our clients.
In this episode Partner Maria Nefeli Bernitsa and Associate
Katia Zigoulianou dive into the changes the introduction of the
Listing Act brought to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), which
will ease compliance for issuers, protect investors and ensure
market transparency.
