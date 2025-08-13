ARTICLE
13 August 2025

Podcast Series Episode 7: Market Abuse Regulation After The Listing Act

Bernitsas Law

In this episode Partner Maria Nefeli Bernitsa and Associate Katia Zigoulianou dive into the changes the introduction of the Listing Act...
In this episode Partner Maria Nefeli Bernitsa and Associate Katia Zigoulianou dive into the changes the introduction of the Listing Act brought to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), which will ease compliance for issuers, protect investors and ensure market transparency.

