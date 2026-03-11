Government Launches Vision 2050

The Maltese government has launched its strategic vision for the coming 25 years, outlining 100 measures to be reached by 2035, which will be regularly monitored to ensure that their delivery is on target.

Scope and ambition

Dubbed Vision 2050, the plan covers a wide range of policy areas including economic development, education, health, environment, infrastructure, and governance. It represents the first time Malta has articulated a long-term national strategy of this scale.

The vision was developed through consultation with stakeholders across the public and private sectors, including industry bodies, academic institutions, and civil society organisations.

Financial services priorities

For the financial services sector, Vision 2050 identifies several key priorities including talent development, regulatory modernisation, and digital transformation. The strategy acknowledges the sector's contribution to Malta's GDP and emphasises the need to sustain its competitiveness through targeted investment in skills and infrastructure.

Among the 100 measures is an HR trends analysis to be carried out by the University of Malta, sponsored by Identità, which will examine the sector's talent needs up to 2035. This study covers investment funds, insurance, wealth management, corporate services, and FinTech.

Monitoring and accountability

Each of the 100 measures has been assigned to a responsible entity, with delivery milestones set for 2035. Progress will be monitored by a dedicated oversight body and reported publicly on a regular basis.

The full Vision 2050 document is available on the official Vision 2050 website.

