Reminder: DORA Register Of Information Submission Deadline Approaching

Further to the Malta Financial Services Authority's ('MFSA') circular setting out the reporting timelines applicable to the annual submission of the Register of Information ('ROI') under Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 on Digital Operational Resilience for the Financial Sector ('DORA'), the submission deadline is now approaching. Financial entities authorised by the MFSA and falling within the scope of DORA are required to submit their updated ROI by 21 March 2026 or the next working day. The ROI must reflect the entity's contractual arrangements with ICT third-party service providers as at 31 December 2025 and must be submitted via the MFSA's LH Portal.

Entities are encouraged to ensure that their ROI is accurate and aligned with the applicable DORA requirements ahead of the deadline. A submission will only be considered compliant once it has been marked as "Accepted" on the LH Portal. Given the regulatory significance of DORA reporting obligations, in-scope entities should take the necessary steps to finalise their ROI in good time before 21 March 2026.

Failure to submit a complete and DORA-compliant ROI, within the applicable reporting period, may give rise to regulatory action by the MFSA pursuant to Legal Notice 166 of 2024.

