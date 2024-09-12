Insight Newsletter 3 | 2024

This edition of our newsletter is dedicated to the progress being made on the implementation of the National Financial Services Strategy, which was launched in March 2023.

With 175 action points outlined, charting a clear roadmap has been an ambitious task. While some initiatives have been quick wins, easily handled by a single entity, many of the larger, more complex points require collaboration across multiple sectors, including fiscal reforms, legislative changes, and detailed research and analysis.

Nevertheless, significant advancements have been made, as highlighted in the interviews and podcasts featuring key working group leaders. Their insights showcase the tangible progress being achieved, and over the coming months, we expect to see several of these initiatives come to fruition. While there is still much to be done, none of this progress would have been possible without the tireless efforts, dedication, and commitment of all involved stakeholders.

Alongside this, preparations for the eagerly-awaited FinanceMalta Annual Conference, taking place on 29th November 2024 under the theme 'Empowering Financial Services,' are well underway. This event promises to offer fresh perspectives and insightful discussions on the evolving financial landscape. Shortly after, we will be co-hosting an event with the Malta Financial Services Advisory Council in London on 3rd December. Titled 'Malta – A Renewed Jurisdiction and Bridge to Europe,' this event will present Malta's latest strategies for positioning itself as a key player in the European financial ecosystem.

FinanceMalta is currently reaching out to key associations and stakeholders as part of its consultation process for shaping the strategy and budgeting for next year's initiatives. By gathering input from industry leaders and partners, we aim to ensure that our upcoming programs align with the evolving needs of the financial services sector. This collaborative approach will help refine our focus areas and drive impactful growth and innovation in the coming year. The study that is currently in progress and that has been commissioned by FinanceMalta on the emerging financial services opportunities between Japan and Malta will help us explore potential collaborations and areas for growth, positioning Malta as a strategic partner for Japanese businesses seeking entry into the European market. Be sure to stay tuned for exclusive insights into the future of Malta's financial services industry.

For more details on these upcoming events and the latest developments, visit our website where you'll also find additional resources and content, and, of course, follow us on social media!

Enjoy the read!

Dr. Bernice Buttigieg

Chief Strategy Officer

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.