Bov Launches Full Suite Of Corporate Visa Cards

Bank of Valletta has introduced a comprehensive range of Corporate Debit and Credit Cards, replacing the cards previously available to business customers. The new range includes three cards: the Visa Business Debit Card, the Corporate Credit Card, and the Corporate Premium Credit Card.

Designed for business owners seeking flexibility and convenience when making transactions on behalf of their company, the BOV Corporate Cards are issued in the company's name to a specifically designated representative. The BOV Visa Business Debit Card replaces the previous Cashlink Visa, while the BOV Corporate Credit Card and the BOV Corporate Premium Credit Card are issued in place of the BOV Visa Classic, BOV Skypass, Visa Gold, and Visa Platinum Credit Cards respectively.

The BOV Corporate Visa Cards offer various features and benefits aimed at improving the card payment experience for cardholders. A new feature in the corporate card suite is a Loyalty Rewards Programme that offers cashback directly into the card account. The programme is also available to cardholders who previously held a Visa Classic Credit Card and are now being offered the Corporate Credit Card instead. Furthermore, Corporate Premium Credit Cardholders can access airport lounges worldwide; the first four visits in a year are provided on a complimentary basis to the named cardholder upon applying for the Priority Pass card.

BOV's Head of eBanking Unit, Chris Degabriele, explained that the introduction of the Corporate Cards forms part of a wider package of services under the new BOV SmartPay brand offered to business customers. "Bank of Valletta has always been at the forefront of innovation in offering Business Payments Solutions, including ePOS, MobilePOS, eCommerce, Batch Payment Solutions and a myriad of other smart banking opportunities for businesses. The introduction of the Corporate Card suite positions the BOV SmartPay brand as a leader in the market and the natural choice for merchants, retailers and business owners. The new card suite is specifically designed to reach the ever-changing demands of our business community".



The rollout of the new Corporate Cards was completed in June. Existing business customers were issued a card replacement and fully updated with the benefits and changes associated with the new cards. Further information, including the full terms and conditions and a comprehensive product brochure, can be found and downloaded from https://www.bov.com/bov-corporate-card.

