Bermuda Fintech Update (Podcast)

Bermuda Shorts – Tech Talks S01 E18

Jerome Wilson, Partner and Head of Appleby's Technology & Innovation practice in Bermuda provides an update on the jurisdiction's thriving Fintech sector.

Listening Time: 22 Minutes

Episode Background

Jerome Wilson, Partner and Head of Appleby's Technology & Innovation practice in Bermuda provides an update on the jurisdiction's thriving Fintech sector. Jerome covers three main points – the growth of the digital assets business in Bermuda; the evolution of the industry; and why Bermuda and its many strengths, including Bermuda's gold standard regulatory regime, solution-oriented regulator, progressive application process, and sophisticated business ecosystem – all contributing to the caliber of clients drawn to Bermuda.

