Cryptocurrency: Its Role In The Financial Service Industry And Black-Market Transactions

American Bar Association 2024 Criminal Justice Section, 11th Annual London White Collar Crime Institute
- Turning the tide on crypto-fraudsters – weaponizing crypto in asset recovery;
- Parallel civil and criminal proceedings in the US;
- Implementation in France of the new Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and rules on market abuse involving crypto-assets;
- Implementation in the UK of recent enforcement tools such as crypto freezing and forfeiture orders.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.