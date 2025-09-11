Switzerland Extends Automatic Exchange Of Information (AEOI) To Crypto-Assets

The Swiss Federal Parliament has approved the extension of the AEOI (Automatic Exchange of Information) to crypto-assets. After the Council of States, the National Council also approved the adoption of an addendum to the multilateral AEOI agreement on financial accounts, the adoption of the new multilateral AEOI agreement on crypto assets, and the amendment to the Federal Act on the International Automatic Exchange of Information in Tax Matters (AEOIA), while removing sanctions for negligence in complying with due diligence and reporting obligations (Art. 32 and 32a draft AEOIA). With the planned entry into force of the relevant legal basis per 1 January 2026, the first exchange with 74 countries, including all EU member states, is scheduled for 2027. The United States, China, and Saudi Arabia are, for the time being, excluded from the scope of the new rules as they have not yet adopted the OECD standard. With the United States, it is envisaged to negotiate a bilateral agreement.

