The UAE's family law framework for child custody involves three distinct legal systems depending on religious affiliation and emirate of residence. Understanding which law applies—Federal Personal Status Law for Muslims, Federal Civil Personal Status for non-Muslims, or Abu Dhabi's specific provisions for non-Muslim foreigners—is crucial for parents navigating custody matters in the Emirates.

Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.

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In this video, In the UAE, custody of children is governed by the UAE family law, consisting of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on the issuance of the Personal Status Law which governs Muslims in the UAE (“Federal Personal Status Law”), Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on the Civil Personal Status, governing non-Muslims in the UAE, except in the emirate of Abu Dhabi (“Federal Civil Personal Status”) and Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 concerning the Personal Status for Non-Muslim Foreigners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (“Abu Dhabi Civil Personal Status Law”).

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