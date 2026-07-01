Can A Woman Regain Custody Of Children After Forfeiture Of Custody Rights? (Video)

- within Accounting and Audit, Cannabis & Hemp, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- in United Arab Emirates
In this video, In the UAE, custody of children is governed by the UAE family law, consisting of Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2024 on the issuance of the Personal Status Law which governs Muslims in the UAE (“Federal Personal Status Law”), Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 on the Civil Personal Status, governing non-Muslims in the UAE, except in the emirate of Abu Dhabi (“Federal Civil Personal Status”) and Abu Dhabi Law No. 14 of 2021 concerning the Personal Status for Non-Muslim Foreigners in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (“Abu Dhabi Civil Personal Status Law”).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]