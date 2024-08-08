As a guest speaker at the recently held International Family Law Conference 2023 in Rosewood Hotel, Abu Dhabi, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the event organizers, specially to Mrs Alexanda Tribe for her hard work and dedication in hosting such a successful and informative event.

The conference provided a platform for legal experts, professionals and stakeholders to exchange ideas and knowledge on a range of family law issues, including child abduction in the UAE. The organizers did an exceptional job in curating a diverse and engaging program, and ensuring that all attendees were able to benefit from the knowledge and experience of the esteemed speakers, including myself.

I genuinely appreciated the organizers' efforts, and I salute them for their commitment and perseverance in making the conference a success. Once again, I would like to express my gratitude to the event's organizers for offering such a beneficial forum for family law research, discussion, and cooperation. I look forward to future events with the same level of excellence and professionalism.

Originally published 2 May 2023

