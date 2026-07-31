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31 July 2026

Ukraine Introduces New Export Control Procedures

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Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has enacted Resolution No. 875, establishing new procedures for exporting military and dual-use goods during martial law while expanding exemptions for Cabinet authorization. The resolution introduces significant changes to export control mechanisms that affect businesses operating in the defense and dual-use sectors.
Ukraine International Law
Daniel Bilak,Natalia Kirichenko, and Maiia Savelieva
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July 2026 – Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 875 introduces a new procedure governing the export of certain military and dual-use goods during martial law and also expands the list of exemptions regarding Cabinet of Ministers authorization for the export of military goods.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Daniel Bilak
Daniel Bilak
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Natalia Kirichenko
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Maiia Savelieva
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