Ukraine Introduces New Export Control Procedures

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Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has enacted Resolution No. 875, establishing new procedures for exporting military and dual-use goods during martial law while expanding exemptions for Cabinet authorization. The resolution introduces significant changes to export control mechanisms that affect businesses operating in the defense and dual-use sectors.
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July 2026 – Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 875 introduces a new procedure governing the export of certain military and dual-use goods during martial law and also expands the list of exemptions regarding Cabinet of Ministers authorization for the export of military goods.