9 January 2026

CSSF Fines Bank €185,000 Including For Sanctions Compliance Failings

Luxembourg International Law
Luxembourg's financial services regulator, the CSSF, has issued a fine against Rakuten Bank SA for various compliance failings including sanctions and AML.

One of the failings identified was "accumulated significant and recurring delays in processing alerts relating to customer screening against list of persons subject to restrictive measures in financial matters". The Notice identified a particular example of a customer subject to anti-terrorism sanctions where the review of the alert took more than six months.

Another failing identified was a failure to "apply 'without delay' potential restrictive measures in financial matters".

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

