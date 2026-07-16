EU Commission Completes Simplification Package Presented In May 2026

On July 13, 2026, the European Commission ("Commission") completed the simplification package for the EU Deforestation Regulation ("EUDR") announced in early May 2026.

The first part of the package comprises a Delegated Act that changes the list of products covered by the EUDR. Cattle hides, skins and leather, retreaded tires, soybeans for sowing, articles of vulcanized rubber, conveyor and transmission belts, and aircraft and motor vehicle seats were removed, while soluble coffee, certain palm oil derivatives and frozen cattle tongues were added.

An Implementing Act regarding the technical rules for the EUDR Information System constitutes the second part of the package. According to the Commission, the updated Information System introduces operational simplifications (including simplified declarations for micro and small primary operators as well as the possibility to group Due Diligence Statements) requested by Member States and affected industries.

The Commission's Guidance on the EUDR, which was originally published in English only, is now formally adopted in all EU languages.