ARTICLE
16 July 2026

EU Commission Completes Simplification Package Presented In May 2026

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The European Commission has finalized its simplification package for the EU Deforestation Regulation, introducing significant changes to product coverage and operational procedures. The package includes modifications to the list of regulated products, technical updates to the Information System, and multilingual guidance documentation. These developments represent the Commission's response to feedback from Member States and affected industries seeking more streamlined compliance processes.
European Union Environment
Jürgen Beninca,Armelle Sandrin-Deforge,Seth E. Engel
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On July 13, 2026, the European Commission ("Commission") completed the simplification package for the EU Deforestation Regulation ("EUDR") announced in early May 2026.

The first part of the package comprises a Delegated Act that changes the list of products covered by the EUDR. Cattle hides, skins and leather, retreaded tires, soybeans for sowing, articles of vulcanized rubber, conveyor and transmission belts, and aircraft and motor vehicle seats were removed, while soluble coffee, certain palm oil derivatives and frozen cattle tongues were added.

An Implementing Act regarding the technical rules for the EUDR Information System constitutes the second part of the package. According to the Commission, the updated Information System introduces operational simplifications (including simplified declarations for micro and small primary operators as well as the possibility to group Due Diligence Statements) requested by Member States and affected industries.

The Commission's Guidance on the EUDR, which was originally published in English only, is now formally adopted in all EU languages.

Simplification package The measures adopted today complete the simplification package presented by the Commission in May 2026, which also included an updated Guidance document and Frequently Asked Questions. The Guidance, previously available only in English, has now been formally adopted in all EU languages.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Jürgen Beninca
Jürgen Beninca
Photo of Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Armelle Sandrin-Deforge
Photo of Aidan Lawes
Aidan Lawes
Photo of Seth E. Engel
Seth E. Engel
Photo of Bijan Tavakoli
Bijan Tavakoli
Photo of Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
Olga Gidalevitz Ph.D.
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