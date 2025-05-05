In the first half of 2024, the Polish Power Grids expect to issue Connection Conditions for distribution systems for 258 applications with a total capacity of 69,391 MW.

In 2007, there was a division of energy companies that supplied electrical energy to end consumers into two independent entities:

An electrical energy trading company (seller), which is a business that trades electrical energy on the electrical energy market.

Participants in this market include:

electrical energy producers,

trading companies,

end consumers,

entities responsible for organizing trade and settlements.

Trading companies offer electrical energy to consumers, competing with each other on price and contract terms. In this area, there is the possibility of freely choosing a supplier on competitive terms.

Distribution System Operator (DSO) is a network company responsible for the technical infrastructure (distribution system) used for the physical flow and distribution of electrical energy.

This infrastructure includes, among others:

overhead and underground lines,

power substations

connections,

metering systems.

DSO is a natural monopoly because, due to the physical connection of the consumer's installation to the network, there are no technical possibilities to change your DSO.

Explanation of abbreviations:

In simple terms, a distribution system is a designated electrical power network managed by DSO. DSO must hold a license for energy distribution, and its operations are regulated by the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO).

DSOp – Distribution System Operator, whose distribution network is directly connected to the Transmission System Operator's (TSO) network. An example of a DSOp is TAURON Dystrybucja S.A. DSOn – Distribution System Operator whose distribution network has no direct connection with the TSO's transmission grid.

Niezależność Operatora Systemu Dystrybucyjnego Independence of the Distribution System Operator Spółka Obrotu Trading Company oferuje towar offers goods oferuje usługę kompleksową offers comprehensive service w zakresie dystrybucji w imieniu i na rzecz OSD within the scope of distribution for and on behalf of DSO Operator Systemu Dystrybucyjnego Distribution System Operator oferuje dostawę – usługę dystrybucji offers delivery – distribution service zakup I sprzedaż energii elektrycznej purchase and sale of electrical energy wystawianie faktur, inkaso, windykacja za energię elektryczną issuing invoices, collection, debt recovery for electrical energy obsługa klientów obrotu customer service for trading zakup i sprzedaż energii elektrycznej w ramach usługi kompleksowej purchase and sale of electrical energy as part of a comprehensive service świadczenie usługi kompleksowej, w zakresie dystrybucji – w imieniu i na rzecz OSD provision of a comprehensive service, in the area of distribution – for and on behalf of DSO wystawianie faktur, inkaso, windykacja za usługę kompleksową issuing invoices, collection, debt recovery for the comprehensive service obsługa klientów kompleksowych comprehensive customers service Sprzedaż energii dla gospodarstw domowych – taryfa G Energy sales for households – tariff G zarządzanie majątkiem sieciowym, jego eksploatację, konserwację i remonty management of network assets, their operation, maintenance, and repairs zarządzane ruchem sieci, network traffic management, rozwój sieci i inwestycje, przyłączanie do sieci, network development and projects, network connections, obsługa i odczyty układów pomiarowych reading and measurement of metering systems obsługa umów przyłączeniowych i usług dystrybucji handling of connection agreements and distribution services

Division of distribution systems:

DSOp after connecting to the TSO network and DSOn after connecting to the DSOp network, issue connection conditions for recipients and sources within their connection capacity.

Within the existing distribution system, a so-called Closed Distribution System (CDS) may be established (since 2021 in energy law), meaning a designated area of the distribution network within an industrial plant, commercial facility, or place of providing shared services.

The purpose of introducing closed distribution systems was to enable entities operating energy assets to independently manage the network within their business activities. This involves certain regulatory concessions compared to traditional operator activities, but still necessitates fulfilling a range of obligations.

