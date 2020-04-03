On the 26th of March 2020, the Health Minister announced new measures aimed at protecting people who fall within health-related vulnerable groups and thus are more prone to contracting Covid-19.
The following groups of people classify as the most vulnerable:
- All people over 65 years of age;
- Those who are insulin dependent;
- Those on biological medication;
- Those receiving chemotherapy or who underwent such treatment in the past six months;
- Those who are immuno-suppressed, such as those with transplants or HIV;
- Those who are on dialysis;
- Pregnant women;
- Those who have been treated for respiratory disease in the past year;
- Those who had cardiac problems in the past six months;
- Those who attend the heart failure clinic; &
- Those on oral steroids.
The above-mentioned groups of people are ordered to stay home and therefore not to go to work. If they are unable to work from home they are to be granted special quarantine leave.
These measures are applicable as from Saturday 28th of March 2020.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.