Puerto Rico Department Of Labor Launches Desempleo Digital: Key Changes For Employers

At a Glance

Puerto Rico’s Department of Labor and Human Resources (PRDOL) launched Desempleo Digital on September 1, 2026, replacing its prior infrastructure for unemployment insurance and temporary non-occupational disability insurance services.

The transition changes how employers, third-party administrators, and accounting professionals access accounts, file reports, manage communications, and process payments with the PRDOL.

This article summarizes the main changes, practical considerations, and steps employers can take to prevent disruptions when fulfilling their obligations to the PRDOL.

On September 1, 2026, the Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources (PRDOL) launched Desempleo Digital, a new platform for managing unemployment insurance and temporary non-occupational disability insurance (SINOT) services. This platform replaces the Department’s previous technological infrastructure and modifies how employers, third-party administrators, and accounting professionals access employer accounts, manage documents and communications, process payments, and complete various transactions with the PRDOL.

This transition may require employers to follow new access and security procedures, verify their account information and authorized users, and adjust how they file tax and wage reports. The new digital environment also offers access to additional employer services, including certain recruitment-related tools. This article summarizes the main changes, practical considerations, and steps employers should take to prevent disruptions when fulfilling their obligations to the PRDOL.

Initial Access and Account Security

Employers accessing the new system for the first time must use the temporary credentials provided by the PRDOL to set a permanent password and complete the necessary security setup. During this process, the system will ask for the employer’s Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN), the primary contact's email address, and the ZIP Code associated with the employer’s principal location or mailing address. Users must also confirm the security information provided by the agency and create a password that meets the system’s requirements.

Since the initial login process relies on information already associated with the employer’s account, it is essential for employers to ensure that the appropriate representative has received the temporary credentials and can access the email account registered for the primary contact. Employers should also designate who will maintain the account, monitor communications, and update security credentials as needed. Inaccurate or outdated account information could delay system access and interfere with time-sensitive transactions.

Employer Account and Third-Party Representative Management

The new system allows third-party administrators, payroll providers, and other authorized representatives to search for and access the accounts of the employers they represent. The representative’s profile may display employer contact information, account details, the status of the relationship, effective dates, and documents verifying the representative’s authority, such as powers of attorney.

Employers that rely on outside representatives should verify that the correct relationship appears in the system and that the representative has the necessary access to perform the agreed-upon services. Employers should also review any power of attorney or other authorizations maintained in the portal and promptly address any inactive, incomplete, or incorrect relationships. Portal access does not eliminate the need for clearly defined responsibilities regarding filings, payments, notices, and responses to agency communications.

Electronic Tax and Wage Report Filing

As part of the modernization process, the PRDOL is transitioning away from tax and wage reports submitted on paper or via CD-ROM. The new system allows authorized users and third-party administrators to upload electronic files containing information for one or multiple employers. The portal provides relevant formatting instructions, which may differ based on the accepted file types.

Once a file is uploaded, the system assigns a batch number and conducts validation checks to identify any invalid records. Users can review the results, correct certain information directly in the system, or prepare and upload a revised file. The system also allows valid records within a batch to be submitted while the remaining records are corrected.

Employers and their representatives should ensure they use the latest file specifications, thoroughly review all validation errors, and monitor the batch queue until the filing status is confirmed. Uploading a file does not guarantee that every record has been accepted, so employers should retain the applicable batch number and filing confirmation in their records.

Documents, Communications, and Payments

Desempleo Digital centralizes access to employer account information, documents, communications, payments, and transactions related to unemployment insurance and SINOT obligations. This central hub enables employers and their authorized representatives to review account activity and manage various matters with the PRDOL from one location.

Employers should implement an internal procedure for regularly monitoring messages, notices, uploaded documents, payment information, and pending transactions within the portal. Assign this responsibility to a specific individual or service provider, with an alternative contact available when necessary. Employers should also retain copies of important notices, payment confirmations, and other vital communications for their records.

Additional Employer Services

The Virtual OneStop system includes tools designed to assist with recruitment and employment-related activities. Depending on the services available through the employer’s account, these tools may allow employers to update company and contact information, post and manage job openings, search for potential candidates, review applications, and participate in job fairs and other employment events.

Employers interested in using these features should check the options available in their accounts and follow the applicable instructions. Since available services may vary, employers should not assume that every function described in the system's general reference materials is activated for their account.

Recommended Steps for Employers

Employers should consider taking the following actions during the transition:

Complete the initial login and security setup using the credentials provided by the PRDOL. Verify the employer’s FEIN, primary contact information, mailing address, and authorized users. Ensure that any third-party administrator, payroll provider, or representative has the necessary authorization and access to the system. Review the current formatting instructions before submitting electronic tax and wage reports. Monitor uploaded batches and correct any records identified as invalid. Confirm that filings and payments have been accepted, and retain the corresponding confirmations. Regularly review portal messages, notices, documents, and pending transactions. Clearly assign responsibilities for maintaining the account and responding to PRDOL communications.

Employers should promptly address any access problems, incorrect account information, or unsuccessful filings—especially as deadlines approach.

The transition to Desempleo Digital may raise questions regarding account access, authorized representatives, electronic filings, agency communications, and the responsibilities of employers and their service providers. Employers experiencing difficulties with the platform or seeking guidance on their obligations to the PRDOL are encouraged to reach out to employment counsel.