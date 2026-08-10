APAC Quarterly Newsletter, August 2026

Explore key employment law updates shaping the business landscape across the APAC region, including labour reforms, AI regulation, expanded employee protections, and significant court decisions that are transforming workplace practices throughout Asia-Pacific.

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In this regional report, we take a periodic look at recent changes in employment law in selected countries within the Asia-Pacific region.

In this latest edition, we see continued legislative, regulatory and judicial developments across the APAC region. Key themes include the implementation of important labour law reforms, increased regulatory attention on artificial intelligence (‘AI’), the expansion of employee protections and benefits, and a handful of noteworthy court decisions.

Several jurisdictions reported important developments on labour reform.

In India, the Central Government notified rules under all four Labour Codes, representing a further step towards implementation of the new labour law framework, while state-level reforms and guidance continue to emerge. New Zealand’s Employment Leave Bill has passed its third reading and will replace the Holidays Act 2003 with a new framework for leave entitlements. Thailand is consulting on proposed amendments to its Labour Protection Act, including a change to the definition of ‘employer’, while employers in Japan are preparing for new information obligations at the time of hiring, due to take effect from 1 October 2026.

AI remained a focus of policy and regulatory attention.

Australia announced the establishment of a ‘tripartite’ AI Employment and Workplaces Forum and signalled a review of whether current workplace laws remain fit for purpose in addressing the challenges associated with AI adoption. Meanwhile, Malaysia continued its broader programme of digital law reforms, including consultation on its first AI Governance Bill.

Employee protections and workforce participation have also featured.

Malaysia expanded aspects of its employment insurance and social security regimes, while South Korea enacted measures strengthening infertility treatment leave and expanding liability for workplace sexual harassment. The proposed reforms in Thailand referenced above would introduce additional protections for workers and strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

Finally, courts continued to shape the employment landscape through important case-law decisions.

There have been judgments in Australia relating to discrimination, confidentiality obligations and industrial manslaughter, and in South Korea concerning collective bargaining obligations following recent labour law reforms.

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