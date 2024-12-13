Platform Work Directive – Revolutionary Changes In Employment Through Digital Platforms / In The Gig Economy Sector

On 1 December 2024, Directive 2024/2831 on improving working conditions in platform work (the "Directive") entered into force. The purpose of the Directive is to regulate the conditions of work performed via digital platforms and to strengthen the protection of persons providing such work, including self-employed individuals.

The obligations introduced by the Directive will undoubtedly affect, among others, the entities providing passenger transportation, delivery and translation services. Although this regulation directly relates to digital platforms, its impact will also be felt in other areas of business, such as consulting, IT or the creative industry, which are currently happy to hire independent contractors.

Below we outline the key obligations introduced by the Directive and their implications for European companies employing people through digital platforms / gig economy entities.

Definition of platform work

The Directive introduces a new term – "digital labour platform". According to the definition, it means a natural or legal person providing a commercial service where the following conditions are met jointly:

the service is available, at least in part, remotely by electronic means, such as a website or mobile apps,

the service is provided at the request of the service recipient,

the service includes, as a necessary and essential element, the organization of work performed by individuals for remuneration, regardless of whether the work is performed online or at a specific location,

the service includes the use of automated monitoring systems or automated decision-making systems.

Furthermore, work through online platforms means any work organised through a digital labour platform, carried out in the EU by a natural person, on the basis of a contractual relationship with the digital labour platform, irrespective of the contractual relationship between the service provider and the service recipient.

For example, a person providing passenger transport services, through an app that allows third parties to order rides, regardless of the legal relationship between such driver and the app, will perform platform work in the meaning of the Directive.

Deemed employment relationship

According to the Directive, persons whose work performance is controlled by a digital labour platform by default are deemed to be employees within the meaning of the Labour Code provisions. Such control occurs if the work process is characterised by at least two of the following conditions:

the actual level of remuneration of the person working through the platform or its upper limit is set,

the person working through the platform is obliged to comply with specific binding rules relating to the appearance, conduct towards the service recipient and the performance of the work,

supervision of work performance or quality control is done electronically,

the platform effectively limits the freedom to organise work, in particular the choice of working hours or periods of absence, the acceptance and rejection of tasks and the use of subcontractors or substitutes,

the platform effectively limits the ability to expand the client base or to perform work for third parties.

This means that if the process of performing services through the platform fulfils at least two of the five conditions, it is deemed to be the provision of work in the context of an employment relationship under the Labour Code. Therefore, such an online employer will be obliged to provide the persons employed via the platform with all the employment rights and social benefits belonging to 'code' employees, such as the right to annual leave or parental leave, protection against termination of the employment relationship or observance of the overtime limit and appropriate compensation for this time. Reclassification will also mean that adjustments will have to be made to tax and social security accounting. It is therefore in the interest of companies providing services via platforms to correctly build the rules of cooperation with the right contractual model from the moment of recruitment.

Of course, the platform can challenge deemed employment relationship by proving that the associate in question is not actually an employee under the Labour Code and does not perform duties under a 'code' employment relationship, in particular if he or she does not act at the place and time strictly defined by the platform or is not bound by its direction. Such persons will then be acting under a civil law relationship, usually a contract of mandate or a contract for the provision of services.

Example:

If the platform proves that the person performs the work independently, i.e. sets the hours himself, negotiates the rates with the recipients of the services and is not subject to the platform's day-to-day supervision, he remains an independent cooperator.

In contrast, where the platform uses algorithms to decide on available assignments, sets strict hours of service, restricts the ability to provide services to multiple entities or determines how tasks are to be performed, the individual will be performing work under a classic employment relationship under the Labour Code.

Algorithmic management

The Directive requires that digital labour platforms inform those providing work through the platforms and the competent national authorities of the automated systems used to monitor, supervise or evaluate the performance of those providing services through the platforms or of automated decision-making systems having a significant impact on the working conditions through the platforms.

The use of such automated systems to process the personal data of persons performing services through the platforms, such as biometric data, information on the emotional or mental state, as well as personal data relating to private conversations, will be prohibited.

The Directive also requires the supervision of both platforms and automated human monitoring and decision-making systems. The use of automated monitoring and decision-making systems in a way that puts undue pressure on those working through the platforms or otherwise endangers the physical or mental health of those working through online platforms will be prohibited.

Those who supervise automated processes must be competent and adequately trained for their role. In addition, supervisors of automated processes will be entitled to protection against dismissal, disciplinary measures and other adverse treatment in connection with the supervision of automated processes. In addition, any decision to limit, suspend or terminate the contractual relationship, as well as to limit, suspend or delete the account of a person performing work via platforms must be taken by a human being.

Employment transparency

Under the Directive, platform work must be reported to the competent national authorities for labour and social protection – in Poland, these are likely to be labour offices or the National Labour Inspectorate. The requirement is intended to make it easier for state authorities to obtain information on individuals performing work through platforms. Digital labour platforms will also be obliged to make available to the competent authorities information on, inter alia, the number of persons performing work through the platforms and their contractual or employment status. In addition, the authorities will be entitled to obtain information on the general terms and conditions applicable to contractual relationships, provided that such terms and conditions are unilaterally determined by the platform and apply to a large number of contractual relationships it has established.

Implementation of the new law

Although the Directive entered into force at the beginning of December 2024, Member States have until 2 December 2026 to adapt their national laws to its requirements. The final shape of the new obligations imposed on Polish businesses will be determined by the national legislator, following the guidelines in the Directive. Although the date of entry into force of the new solutions is distant, given their revolutionary scale, businesses employing persons via platforms should start verifying the status of persons performing services in this manner and adapt organisationally to the upcoming changes.

Taylor Wessing's Employment, pensions & mobility team keeps abreast of all legislative activities related to both individual and collective employment law. We also help to introduce individualised measures in response to the changing instruments and requirements of employment law facing each employer. Should you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Dyrektywa platformowa – rewolucyjne zmiany w obszarze zatrudniania za pośrednictwem platform cyfrowych / w sektorze gig economy

1 grudnia 2024 r. weszła w życie Dyrektywa 2024/2831 w sprawie poprawy warunków pracy za pośrednictwem platform (Dyrektywa"). Celem Dyrektywy jest potrzeba uregulowania warunków pracy wykonywanej za pośrednictwem platform cyfrowych oraz wzmocnienie ochrony osób świadczących taką pracę, w tym osób pozostających w cywilnoprawnym zatrudnieniu.

Obowiązki wprowadzone Dyrektywą niewątpliwie wpłyną na sytuację podmiotów świadczących m.in. usługi taksówkarskie, dostawcze i tłumaczeniowe. Choć przedmiotowa regulacja wprost odnosi się do platform cyfrowych, jej skutki będą odczuwalne także w innych obszarach biznesu, takich jak consulting, IT czy branża kreatywna, które obecnie bardzo chętnie korzystają z pozapracowniczych form zatrudnienia.

Poniżej przedstawiamy kluczowe obowiązki wprowadzone Dyrektywą i ich konsekwencje dla europejskich przedsiębiorców zatrudniających osoby za pośrednictwem platform cyfrowych / podmiotów z sektora gig economy.

Definicja cyfrowej pracy platformowej

Dyrektywa wprowadza nowy termin cyfrowej platformy pracy". Zgodnie z definicją, pojęcie to oznacza osobę fizyczną lub prawną świadczącą usługę komercyjną, łącznie spełniającą następujące przesłanki:

usługa jest udostępniana, przynajmniej częściowo, na odległość za pomocą środków elektronicznych, takich jak strona internetowa lub aplikacja mobilna,,

usługa jest świadczona na żądanie usługobiorcy,

usługa obejmuje, jako niezbędny i istotny element, organizację pracy wykonywanej przez osoby fizyczne za wynagrodzeniem, niezależnie od tego, czy praca ta jest wykonywana przez internet czy w określonym miejscu, /li>

usługa obejmuje stosowanie zautomatyzowanych systemów monitorujących lub zautomatyzowanych systemów decyzyjnych.

Z kolei, praca za pośrednictwem platform internetowych oznacza każdą pracę organizowaną za pośrednictwem cyfrowej platformy pracy, wykonywaną w UE przez osobę fizyczną, na podstawie stosunku umownego z cyfrową platformą pracy, niezależnie od stosunku umownego pomiędzy usługodawcą a usługobiorcą.

Na przykład, osoba świadcząca usługi przewozu osób, za pośrednictwem aplikacji umożliwiającej zamawianie przejazdów przez osoby trzecie, niezależnie od stosunku prawnego pomiędzy takim kierowcą a aplikacją, będzie pracą za pośrednictwem platform internetowych w rozumieniu Dyrektywy..

Domniemanie stosunku pracy

Dyrektywa wprowadza założenie, że osoby, których wykonywanie pracy jest kontrolowane przez cyfrową platformę pracy należy domyślnie traktować jako pracowników. Kontrolowanie pracy przez platformę materializuje się, jeśli proces pracy charakteryzuje się co najmniej dwoma poniższymi przesłankami:

ustalony jest rzeczywisty poziom wynagrodzenia osoby wykonującej pracę za pośrednictwem platformy lub jego górne limity,

osoba wykonująca pracę za pośrednictwem platformy jest zobowiązana do przestrzegania szczególnych wiążących zasad dotyczących wyglądu, postępowania wobec odbiorcy usługi lub wykonywania pracy,

nadzorowanie wykonywania pracy lub weryfikowanie jakości wyników pracy odbywa się drogą elektroniczną,

platforma skutecznie ogranicza swobodę organizowania pracy, w szczególności wybór godzin pracy lub okresów nieobecności, przyjmowania i odrzucania zadań oraz korzystania z podwykonawców lub zastępców,

platforma skutecznie ogranicza możliwość rozbudowy bazy klientów lub wykonywanie pracy na rzecz osób trzecich.

Oznacza to, że jeśli proces wykonywania usług za pośrednictwem platformy spełnia co najmniej dwie z pięciu przesłanek, zostaje uznany za świadczenie pracy w ramach stosunku pracy. Tym samym, taki internetowy pracodawca będzie zobowiązany do zapewnienia osobom zatrudnionym za pośrednictwem platformy wszelkich praw pracowniczych i świadczeń socjalnych przynależnych kodeksowym" pracownikom, takich jak: prawo do urlopu wypoczynkowego czy urlopów związanych z rodzicielstwem, ochrona przed rozwiązaniem stosunku pracy czy przestrzeganie limitu pracy w godzinach nadliczbowych i odpowiednie kompensowanie tego czasu. Reklasyfikacja oznaczać też będzie konieczność dokonania korekt rozliczeń podatkowych oraz składek na ubezpieczenia społeczne. W interesie przedsiębiorców świadczących usługi za pomocą platform jest zatem prawidłowe budowanie zasad współpracy o właściwy model umowny już od momentu rekrutowania zatrudnianych osób.

Oczywiście platforma może wzruszyć domniemanie stosunku pracy poprzez udowodnienie, że dany współpracownik faktycznie nie jest pracownikiem i nie wykonuje obowiązków w ramach kodeksowego" stosunku pracy, w szczególności, jeżeli nie działa w miejscu i czasie ściśle określonym przez platformę czy nie jest związany jej kierownictwem. Wówczas osoby takie będą działały w ramach stosunku cywilnoprawnego, zazwyczaj umowy zlecenia lub umowy o świadczenie usług.

Przykład:

Jeśli platforma udowodni, że osoba wykonujące pracę samodzielnie tj. sama ustala godziny ich wykonywania, negocjuje stawki z odbiorcami usług i nie podlega bieżącemu nadzorowi platformy, pozostaje niezależnym współpracownikiem.

Z kolei w sytuacji, gdy platforma korzysta z algorytmów decydujących o dostępnych zleceniach, określa ścisłe godziny wykonywania usług, ogranicza możliwość ich świadczenia dla wielu podmiotów lub określa sposób realizacji zadań, osoba taka będzie wykonywać pracę w ramach klasycznego stosunku pracy.

Zarządzanie algorytmiczne

Dyrektywa zobowiązuje cyfrowe platformy pracy do poinformowania osób świadczących pracę za pośrednictwem platform oraz właściwych organów krajowych o wykorzystywanych zautomatyzowanych systemach monitorowania, nadzorowania lub oceny wyników pracy osób wykonujących usługi za pośrednictwem platform lub zautomatyzowanych systemach podejmowania decyzji mających istotny wpływ na warunki pracy za pośrednictwem platform.

Zakazane będzie wykorzystywanie tego typu zautomatyzowanych systemów do przetwarzania danych osobowych wykonujących usługi za pośrednictwem platform, takich jak dane biometryczne, informacje o stanie emocjonalnym lub psychicznym, jak również danych osobowych dotyczących prywatnych rozmów.

Dyrektywa zobowiązuje także do nadzorowania zarówno platform, jak i zautomatyzowanych systemów monitorowania i podejmowania decyzji przez człowieka. Zakazane będzie wykorzystywanie zautomatyzowanych systemów monitorowania i podejmowania decyzji w sposób, który wywiera nadmierną presję na osoby pracujące za pośrednictwem platform lub w inny sposób zagraża zdrowiu fizycznemu i psychicznemu osób pracujących za pośrednictwem platform internetowych.

Osoby nadzorujące zautomatyzowane procesy mają dysponować stosownymi kompetencjami oraz zostać odpowiednio przeszkolone do sprawowania tej funkcji. Co więcej, osobom nadzorującym zautomatyzowane procesy przysługiwać będzie ochrona przed zwolnieniem, środkami dyscyplinarnymi i innym niekorzystnym traktowaniem w związku z nadzorowaniem zautomatyzowanych procesów. Ponadto każda decyzja o ograniczeniu, zawieszeniu lub rozwiązaniu stosunku umownego, jak też o ograniczeniu, zawieszeniu lub usunięciu konta osoby wykonującej pracę za pośrednictwem platform ma być podejmowana przez człowieka.

Przejrzystość zatrudnienia

Dyrektywa zobowiązuje do zgłaszania pracy platformowej właściwym organom krajowym ds. pracy i ochrony socjalnej – w Polsce prawdopodobnie będą to urzędy pracy lub Państwowa Inspekcja Pracy. Działanie takie ma ułatwić organom państwowym uzyskanie informacji o osobach wykonujących pracę za pośrednictwem platform. Cyfrowe platformy pracy będą zobowiązane także do udostępniania właściwym organom informacji dotyczących m.in. liczby osób wykonujących pracę za pośrednictwem platform oraz ich statusu umownego lub statusu zatrudnienia. Ponadto, organy będą upoważnione do otrzymania informacji o ogólnych warunkach mających zastosowanie do stosunków umownych, pod warunkiem, że takie warunki są jednostronnie określane przez platformę i mają zastosowanie do dużej liczby nawiązywanych stosunków umownych.

Wejście w życie nowych przepisów

Choć Dyrektywa weszła w życie na początku grudnia 2024 r., państwa członkowskie mają czas na dostosowanie przepisów krajowych do wynikających z niej wymagań do 2 grudnia 2026 r. Ostateczny kształt nowych obowiązków nałożonych na polskie przedmioty określi krajowy ustawodawca, kierując się wytycznymi z Dyrektywy. Choć termin wejścia w życie nowych rozwiązań jest odległy, to z uwagi na ich rewolucyjną skalę, podmioty zatrudniające osoby za pośrednictwem platform powinny już teraz zweryfikować status osób wykonujących usługi w taki sposób i dostosować się organizacyjnie do nadchodzących zmian.

Zespół Employment, pensions & mobility kancelarii Taylor Wessing na bieżąco monitoruje wszelkie działania legislacyjne związane zarówno z indywidualnym, jak i zbiorowym prawem pracy. Pomagamy także wprowadzać zindywidualizowane działania będące odpowiedzią na zmieniające się instrumenty i wymagania prawa pracy, jakie stawiane są przed każdym pracodawcą. W przypadku jakichkolwiek pytań lub wątpliwości, zapraszamy do kontaktu.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.