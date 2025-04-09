Political Shifts And Economic Ripples: What's Next For Employers In Korea And Mexico? (Video)

self

In this video, we hear from Christopher Mandel and Javier De Presno, employment law experts based in Korea and Mexico, as they reflect on the political and economic uncertainty affecting their countries and what it could mean for employers. From the dismissal of Korea's president and its implications for union bargaining, to the impact of shifting US trade policy on manufacturing jobs in Mexico, the challenges are many and varied. Discover what's happening on the ground and what employment lawyers are being asked about right now.

