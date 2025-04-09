ARTICLE
9 April 2025

Political Shifts And Economic Ripples: What's Next For Employers In Korea And Mexico? (Video)

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

South Korea Employment and HR
Christopher Mandel (Yulchon LLC) and Jorge De Presno Arizpe (Basham, Ringe Y Correa SC)

In this video, we hear from Christopher Mandel and Javier De Presno, employment law experts based in Korea and Mexico, as they reflect on the political and economic uncertainty affecting their countries and what it could mean for employers. From the dismissal of Korea's president and its implications for union bargaining, to the impact of shifting US trade policy on manufacturing jobs in Mexico, the challenges are many and varied. Discover what's happening on the ground and what employment lawyers are being asked about right now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christopher Mandel (Yulchon LLC)
Christopher Mandel (Yulchon LLC)
Photo of Jorge De Presno Arizpe (Basham, Ringe Y Correa SC)
Jorge De Presno Arizpe (Basham, Ringe Y Correa SC)
